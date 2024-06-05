"They have played very dirty" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta claims referee decisions always fall in Real Madrid's favour

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has leveled some wild accusations at Real Madrid in a recent interview. The Blaugrana supremo has alleged that Los Blancos always get the refereeing decisions in their favor.

Speaking in a recent interview, the Cules president said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

"Real Madrid? To win, not everything is worth it, they have played very dirty. Referee decisions always fall in their favor.”

Laporta’s statements come days after his club's arch-rivals completed a phenomenal domestic and European double. Real Madrid were majestic on every front, losing only two games all season as they emerged La Liga and Champions League winners.

Barcelona, who finished second in the La Liga competition, ended the season trophyless. The Catalans will, however, need more than accusations about Los Blancos' sportsmanship if they hope to close the gap between them. Blaugrana are in dire financial straits and following their season without silverware, could be privy to a long run of Madrid dominance in the years to come.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Origins of the Rivalry

The rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona is one of the most iconic in the world of football. The Spanish clubs famously have no love lost for each other and their fans often cheer whoever plays against the other. However, most onlookers have no idea why.

The rivalry between the sides goes back deep in history into the political and cultural identities of the clubs. Coming from different areas of Spain, the sides have vastly different histories and recollections of historical events.

Los Blancos, who play out of the Spanish capital of Madrid, are often associated with the central government and its authority. They are frequently a representation of the splendor and majesty of the government and Royal family.

La Blaugrana, on the other hand, hail from the Catalan region of the country, a fiercely independent region that often agitates for secession. The language and culture in the region often differ from the rest of Spain and Los Cules represents their values and independence on and off the field.

An example of the cultural and historical differences in the regions can be determined from reading George Orwell’s Homage to Catalonia. While the political and social differences have shifted, the tension between the two regions remains to some degree, especially in football.

The sporting rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona was particularly clear to see during the late 2000s to late 2010s. During this period, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi embodied the rivalries on the pitch and drew global attention to both clubs.

It is unlikely there will ever be much love lost between the two clubs. However, they remain two titans of the game and the rivalry is sure to continue producing some of the most emotionally charged and enthralling games in the sport.