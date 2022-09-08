"They played very good football last season"- Mohammedan SC's head coach ahead of their 2022 Durand Cup quarter-final vs Kerala Blasters

Having missed out on the Durand Cup 2022 last season, Mohammedan SC is desperate to lift the trophy this season. The Black Panthers will be up against a young Kerala Blasters FC in the quarter-finals, scheduled to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, September 9.

Mohammedan head coach Andrey Chernyshov and midfielder Nuriddin Davronov were present at the virtually held press conference ahead of their match against the Yellow Tuskers.

Speaking ahead of the crucial fixture, Chernyshov said:

"They played very good football last season. They finished second. We respect this team. They've played well in their group. We have looked at them and we know what needs to be done tomorrow.

"We expect a difficult match because, unlike in the group stages, we have only one shot here. We want to win this fixture and we are well prepared for the challenge."

Chernyshov's side will miss the services of Abhishek Halder and Pritam Singh, who will be out due to a suspension. The Mohammedan SC head coach highlighted that this will be an opportunity for other players to stake a claim in the first XI. He said:

"This is a regular occurrence in football. Sometimes you may have one or two players suspended or injured and you need to change your approach accordingly.

"(Abhishek) Halder picked up a red card in the last match and will be unavailable for the game tomorrow. The same applies to Pritam (Singh), who picked up two yellow cards during the group phase. This also provides a chance for players who want to prove a point for themselves."

Mohammedan SC head coach lauds Marcus Joseph's ability to adapt

Mohammedan SC's Marcus Joseph (5) picked up the Golden Boot award after netting the highest number of goals in the previous edition of the tournament.

The Trinidadian forward, however, has struggled to find the back of the net this season. On this note, Chernyshov said:

"Marcus is a part of the team. Last season, he scored many goals throughout the season. But now, he has changed his playing style to adapt to the changing conditions. He has turned into a provider for his teammates, which is benefitting the team."

Davronov, who has joined the outfit this season, mentioned that everyone at the club has made life easier for him since the first day, helping develop a good relationship.

Edited by Ankush Das