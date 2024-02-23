"They have recovered their competitive spirit" - Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera not counting Mohun Bagan out of title race | ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a match between two of the highest-ranked sides in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The Kalinga Warriors have had a long layoff in the ISL since they last played against FC Goa at home on February 9.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera, speaking to the media on Friday, said that it is going to be an exciting match against the Mariners.

He also addressed the concerns that a break inevitably brings upon the human body as well as Mohun Bagan's resurgence under new coach Antonio Habas.

"We are going to play against a different team. If we were thinking that we would be playing against the same old Mohun Bagan, we would be making a mistake. New coach, new players - they are in a good condition in terms of physicality. They have also recovered their competitive spirit," said Lobera.

When asked if his team is under any pressure to retain their top spot in the table, Lobera responded by saying that was not the case at all.

"My feeling is that teams like FC Goa, Mohun Bagan and others are feeling some pressure because they have built their squad and they have to finish in the top half of the table. We are in a very good position now, but it is a different situation for us. We are not under any pressure at all. We are feeling excited - that's all!" he added.

"We want to finish the season on top of the table. If someone had asked me before the season that would you have taken the position that you are in at the moment, I would have said, "Yes." Our feeling, as I have mentioned, is that we are very excited. We want to fight for everything; tomorrow we have a big opportunity to show what we can do," Lobera elaborated.

"If you cannot replace such players in the starting lineup, you don't deserve to compete for trophies" - Sergio Lobera on Ahmed Jahouh's absence

Lobera insisted that his team will be ready for the Mohun Bagan challenge. (OFC)

Lobera also spoke about how exciting the atmosphere in the Odisha FC dressing room is ahead of this game, and why all the players are keen on getting a positive result at the end of the evening.

Mohun Bagan are ranked second in the league table with 29 points at the moment, and if they win this game, they will topple Odisha FC, who are at the top with 31 points.

"This is the derby, I think. There is no need to think about different situations. We are quite excited to play such big games. We want to continue working the same way and compete. We are playing against the same teams for the same rewards," said Lobera.

Star midfielder Ahmed Jahouh, who has been suspended for this game, will be dearly missed, but Lobera insisted that he has replacements at the ready.

"As a coach, I will tell you that missing (Ahmed) Jahouh is a big deal. However, if you cannot replace such players in the starting lineup, you don't deserve to compete for trophies. He is one of the best players in the league but there is no reason to think that this situation will affect us too much. We will have someone to come and fill in his boots," he added.

With the schedule for the inter-zone semifinal of the AFC Cup having come out, and Odisha drawn with Australia's Central Coast Mariners, the Spaniard said that it will be a big challenge.

"I think it's amazing. It's amazing to play games like tomorrow and against Australian teams like Central Coast Mariners. It will be a good challenge for us. We have to show our potential in these games; we are extremely excited. My target - the target of my players - is to show that Indian football can compete against Australian sides," he signed off.