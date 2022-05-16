Third edition of Forca Goa Foundation’s Little Gaurs League draws to a close 

The Forca Goa Foundation wrapped up the 2022 edition of the Little Gaurs League at St. Anthony's High School Ground in Monte de Guirim, Mapusa, Goa on Saturday (May 14). A total of 91 different teams and 744 children registered in the league across four different age-group categories.

Having kick-started on March 5, the league was held in three phases across Goa, namely North, South and Vasco.

In the North Phase, Vintage 73 Morjim (U-6 and U-8 categories), Learn to Play Football School (U-10) and Laxmi Prasad Sports Club (U-12 women’s category) were crowned winners.

FC YFA, Voody Football Academy and Navelim Boys won the league for the U-6, U-8 and U-10 categories respectively, at the South Phase. Voody Football Academy were also the champions of the U-12 women’s category. Meanwhile, Rosa Academy, Kiran Niketan and Tiny Goals were the winners of the Vasco phase.

The on-field performances of several players in the tournament also resulted in some exceptional success stories.

For instance, Piyush Sawant’s goalscoring exploits for his team, Goan Champs, earned him a contract with FC Goa’s U-13 team. He went on to take part in the inaugural JSW U-13 Youth Cup at Bellary. FC Goa took on Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC and Sudeva Delhi FC in the four-team tournament.

In another first, Valaina Fernandes, who emerged as the top-scorer in the U-12 category in the South phase, earned a chance to train with FC Goa’s women team.

At the Little Gaurs League closing ceremony on Saturday, Nathaniel D’Costa, Forca Goa Foundation’s Senior Manager for Community Football, said:

“The key goal for the third edition of the Little Gaurs League was to provide a fun and safe experience for participants, coaches, and parents while also building on the successes of the past league.”

He added:

“This year we managed to improve on the game infrastructure and give more game time (double-legged matches as compared to single rounds previously) in order for children and coaches to develop. Coming back into the game after a two-year pandemic induced hiatus was always going to be full of challenges, but with the support of the club, our sponsor Tata Motors, and the GFA, we managed to register 91 teams with 745 children.”

D’Costa also revealed that the fourth edition of the baby league will be launched in November 2022.

LGL (Little Gaurs League) Super Cup to follow

In what is a follow-up to the league, the top three teams per category from North and South Goa and the top two teams per category from Vasco will take part in the LGL Super Cup.

The Super Cup will be a one-day knockout tournament, set to be held at the Salvador do Mundo Panchayat Ground from 3:30 pm on May 22.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit