"This club is like family to me" - Brison Fernandes opens up about his love affair with FC Goa | ISL 2022-23

Since its inception, FC Goa have always seemingly positioned themselves as a club that was slightly more than just numbers and silverware. The Gaurs captured the imagination of the Indian fraternity with their nonchalant playing style and, most importantly, grew into a hotbed for footballing talents.

However, the journey from nurturing and promoting these talents up the ranks to securing their services hasn't been as elementary as one would expect for a club like FC Goa. Homegrown talents like Liston Colaco, Sahil Tavora, Sweden Fernandes, and Vincy Barretto have all moved away from the club in hopes of greener pastures.

But head coach Carlos Pena has shown an inclination to rely on these youngsters a tad bit more. While nurturing is an arduous process, the Goan club might have already unearthed an exciting midfield starlet in Brison Fernandes.

The 21-year-old has rapidly come up the ranks at the club and has established himself as a prospect for the future. Brison was handed his Indian Super League (ISL) debut last season by then-head coach Derrick Pereira. But it was the performances in the RF Development League that really made everyone take notice. The defensive midfielder scored three goals in six matches for the Gaurs.

After taking the hot seat, Pena was quick to realize that Brison was raring to take the ISL by storm. And he did. Right after making a few substitute appearances, the young midfielder scored his maiden ISL goal in the match against Jamshedpur FC.

After receiving a low cross from Saviour Gama in the 93rd minute, Brison tossed the ball above his head with a cute touch, then swindled past a defender with a second, and buried the ball home with his third.

That was it. Brison Fernandes marked the start of his ISL era. Since then, the midfielder has gone on to score another goal and grab his first start in the top-tier league.

But despite the jubilation around his meteoric rise, Brison in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda revealed that for him, the only goal right now is to make himself a permanent feature in FC Goa's starting lineup. But given the abundance of talent at the club, it will definitely be difficult for the youngster to break through.

However, cradled by the love Brison has received at FC Goa since the inception of their journey, the Loutolim-born is now eager to serve the club he calls "family".

"He is the engine of our team" - Brison Fernandes on Edu Bedia's impact on FC Goa

Here are excerpts from Sportskeeda's interview with FC Goa starlet Brison Fernandes.

Q: Firstly, Brison, I have read very little about your footballing journey. So, if you could talk about your early footballing days and what got you into this game.

Brison Fernandes: I started my career at Salgaocar FC when I was maybe 12 or 13 years old. I played U14 football there for two years and then for a year, I was without a club. I was only playing local tournaments.

Then coach Deggie [Cardozo] brought me over here [at FC Goa] and I'm very thankful to him. From then onwards, I'm chasing my dreams.

Q: What kind of impact did your parents have on your footballing career? Were they supportive from the very beginning?

Brison: Yes, my parents support me a lot. My father comes to watch my matches. My mama also tries to help me a lot in whatever way she can.

Q: Growing up, was there any player in particular, that you idolized and based your game around?

Brison: I used to love watching Edu [Bedia] and [Ahmed] Jahouh when I was on the FC Goa development team. I like their playing style a lot and have learned a lot from them too.

Q: Now, coming to the last year, Brison, it was a special year for you. You made your ISL debut in early 2022. You also picked up your first goal in the league and your first start. How do you reflect on the previous year?

Brison: Last season was a very good one for me. We didn't win much, but personally, it was a season of improvement. We have played in many tournaments like the Goan Professional League and the RF Development League, which helped me a lot.

Q: Talking about your first goal in the ISL, what was the emotion like when the ball went in against Jamshedpur? I remember it was a particularly well-taken goal as well. So if you could take us through the roller-coaster of emotions?

Brison: When the ball went in, I was completely overwhelmed by emotions for about five minutes. As a footballer, you always think of playing in front of a fully-packed stadium and scoring a goal. So it was a dream come true.

Q: Brison, after scoring the goal, you went on to make a couple more substitute appearances, and then you were finally named in the starting lineup. That must have been a special day when you saw your name on the team list….

Brison: When coach Carlos Pena named me in the starting lineup, I was very emotional. Then all my teammates came up to me and supported me. They told me not to be nervous and just play my game.

Q: Head coach Carlos Pena has backed you to constantly feature for FC Goa. So if you could talk about how he nurtures young players and what’s his message to you usually?

Brison: He was a very good player himself and now he is a very good coach too. He helps me a lot and even the other players. He talks to each individual and I'm very happy to be working with him.

Q: Talking about coaches, Brison, one coach who particularly had an influence on your career earlier was Derrick Pereira. You worked with him during your time in FC Goa youth teams and he was also the one to hand you your ISL debut. If you could talk about your relationship with him?

Brison: He's a great person and a great coach. Coach Derrick helped me a lot on the development side during my U18 days. He always tries to guide me on what to do and how to improve. Even now, I message him sometimes and he tells me that I have to improve on some details. Most importantly, he asks me to focus on discipline.

Q: You’ve risen right through the ranks in FC Goa from your youth days. The club has shown great trust in your abilities. What does this club mean to you, Brison?

Brison: This club is like family to me. They've given me everything I wanted. I am very thankful to the club and all the coaches as well.

Q: Talking about this season, in particular, FC Goa are just about in the Top 6 spot. It hasn’t been spectacular but the club has managed to hold on to a knockout spot so far. So in the future, do you believe the club can finish in the Top 6 spot come the end of the league stage?

Brison: Yes, of course, we're trying our best and we're working well. But the results aren't going our way. We'll move forward with the same rhythm and whatever it is, we'll make it to the playoffs.

Q: In Edu Bedia, you’ve one of the finest midfielders in the league playing alongside you. What’s your relationship like with him and does he give you inputs on how to improve your gameplay?

Brison: Edu is a great player and a great person and helps me a lot. Not only that, he is the engine of our team. Given the experience he has in the ISL, he guides us a lot.

Q: Brison, you’ve spent some time with the FC Goa first team now, with the coach, and the players. What do you think is the greatest strength of this Goan outfit?

Brison: As I have said, the team itself is our greatest strength. Whatever goes wrong, we're together in this. All the players help each other out in every situation.

Q: Finally, Brison, as I had mentioned earlier, 2022 was a very happening year for you. But what are some of your aims or goals for 2023?

Brison: I want to be a better player and a better person. Work hard and have a part in the starting lineup. Hopefully, I can score more goals and get more assists, whatever the team needs.

