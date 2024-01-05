"This does not even deserve to be the training kit" - Supporters express discontent with Indian men's football team's kit for the AFC Asian Cup 

The highly anticipated AFC Asian Cup is fast approaching, and the Indian men’s national team are already gearing up for the tournament in Qatar.

India will start their campaign on January 13 against Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, followed by a clash against Uzbekistan on January 18 at the same venue. The final group-stage game will see them face Syria on January 23 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

However, a matter of concern and discussion among supporters has emerged regarding the choice of kit for the tournament. Several fans expressed dissatisfaction with various aspects of the kit, such as the lack of inspiration behind its design or the pricing of the jersey.

As the Asian Cup approaches, supporters, eager to don the Indian jersey, have voiced their discontent and frustrations on social media platform X.

Comparisons between the Indian cricket team jerseys, manufactured by Addidas, and the Indian football jerseys, designed by Performax and priced around ₹2500, have fueled supporters’ displeasure, deeming it unfair under the circumstances.

The AFC Asian Cup holds significant importance for India, particularly following a successful year, where they won three trophies and maintained an impressive 11-game unbeaten streak.

Supporters expected more from Performax, the recent official kit sponsor for the Indian football team, and the current situation has certainly left them disappointed.

India will look to start strong in the AFC Asian Cup

For the first time in their history, India are participating in the Asian Cup in consecutive editions. In the previous edition, they started with a remarkable 4-1 triumph over Thailand but failed to win against the UAE and Bahrain, ultimately finishing last in the group.

In the current campaign, India are up against formidable opponents, all of whom hold higher positions in the FIFA rankings. Head coach Igor Stimac faces the additional challenge of the absence of three key players - Anwar Ali, Jeakson Singh, and Ashique Kuruniyan - all sidelined due to long-term injuries.

While the Blue Tigers may not be considered favorites to advance to the knockout stages, they will rely on the experience in the squad. Stimac, however, will remain optimistic and will take confidence from the team’s performance throughout the last year and his familiarity with the selected squad.