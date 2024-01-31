"This is a good platform for us to step up" - Hyderabad FC's defender Alex Saji ahead of home clash with FC Goa | ISL 2023-24

Alex Saji, who has been on the periphery of the Hyderabad FC first team for quite some time now, finds himself standing tall at the heart of the Nawabs' defense at the moment.

The departures in the January transfer window of central defenders Chinglensana Singh and Nim Dorjee Tamang along with right-back Nikhil Poojary have opened up a window of opportunity for Alex in the Hyderabad FC squad.

Come Thursday, Alex will man the central defender's role against FC Goa at the Maidaan in Gachibowli, who come calling led by Hyderabad's former head coach Manolo Marquez. It will also be the 23-year-old's debut for the Nawabs in the ISL.

Interacting with the media on Wednesday, Alex opened up about the excellent platform that this game will provide to him and the other young players in the squad.

"More or less, we are all young players. It is a big opportunity for us and we have to stick to our plans. There are a few senior players in the squad, and we need to make sure that everyone is focused on the job at hand," said Alex.

"I think this is a good platform for us to step up and show our potential. This is an excellent opportunity for me and all the others in the side. It will be a good challenge, and we are ready to take it on. Everyone in the side is excited," he added.

"We did not have any foreigners in the Super Cup, yet we performed well" - Alex Saji

Alex Saji is looking forward to the game on Thursday.

Alex, along with fellow Kerala defender Mohammad Rafi, are but the few recognisable faces in the Nawabs' dressing room.

Mark Zothanpuia will be expected to play in central midfield given that Hitesh Sharma has already left the club and Sahil Tavora is expected to go on loan soon.

Not quite due to his own making, Alex finds himself to be the leader of the Yellow and Black's defence for the rest of the season, and he has to step up and guide those around him.

"We did well in the Super Cup with a young squad. We did not get the desired results, but I think we played well. We did not have any foreigners in the Super Cup, yet we performed well. So, I think, we are ready for tomorrow's match," said Alex.