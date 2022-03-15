"This is a great opportunity against good teams" - Igor Stimac ahead of Indian national football team's international friendlies 

The Indian national team is scheduled to play friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus in the second half of March. With both being better-ranked sides, head coach Igor Stimac feels that the games will be crucial in gauging India's form ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final Round qualifiers.

Speaking to AIFF Media ahead of the friendlies, the national team gaffer stated India are in no position to take matters lightly in the June qualifiers.

"This is a great opportunity against good teams," Stimac said. "We are not in any position to take things lightly in the June qualifiers – be it Cambodia, Afghanistan or Hong Kong."

The 54-year-old further said that he would be looking to give chances to some of the youngsters who have done well in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season.

"We are playing Bahrain and Belarus, and they are better-ranked sides than us," he said. "But whatever the rankings are, you need to do it on the pitch. Bahrain will show us where we stand. We will give chances to some young players who have played well in the ISL this season to see how much we can use them for the qualifiers in June."

The Blue Tigers, currently in a preparatory camp in Pune, are scheduled to play Bahrain on 23 March and Belarus on 26 March.

Indian national team head coach Igor Stimac lauds Roshan Singh and VP Suhair

A few youngsters who shone in the ISL this season have been called up for the preparatory camp. VP Suhair, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Naorem Roshan Singh, and Anwar Ali have been summoned for national duty after their successful individual campaigns.

Head coach Igor Stimac has been particularly impressed by the performances Roshan Singh has put in for Bengaluru FC. Among the defenders in the league, the young full-back has the highest tally of assists, at seven.

Speaking about the 23-year-old's progress, Stimac said:

"Roshan has been very consistent and has been playing without fear. He has been making great crosses with inch-perfect precision. That’s something which we need. We need those wide players who are capable enough to cover the line."

Stimac also praised Suhair for being one of NorthEast United FC's brightest attacking outlets in an otherwise dull season. The Croatian manager added that the midfielder has been brilliant both on and off the ball this season.

"At the same time, VP Suhair has been extremely hard working," he said. "Individually, he is a responsible player, and both on and off the ball he has been brilliant. He is one of the players who falls back defensively, and someone who can also put the ball in the net. Someone who has also been wonderful this season is Sahal. He has got the creativity, that touch, and understands football."

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee