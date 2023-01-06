"This kind of game is something special" - Kerala Blasters boss Ivan Vukomanovic previews ISL 2022-23 clash against invincible Mumbai City FC

Kerala Blasters will face Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in their 13th Indian Super League (ISL) match of the season on Sunday (January 8).

Kerala Blasters, who are third in the ISL table, go into the game on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run. They will be determined to take their streak to nine games and reduce the gap with table-toppers Hyderabad FC on Sunday.

Mumbai City FC, though, are yet to taste defeat in the ISL this season under Des Buckingham. A win against the Yellow Army this weekend would see them reclaim their place at the top of the table.

If there is a team that can put an end to the Islanders' unbeaten run, it would be Kerala Blasters. Asked if he thinks the same, the Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic replied:

"Not per se because this league, like we have said many times, is very unpredictable. From nowhere, anybody can beat anybody. Anything is possible in this league. This is my personal experience from last season and this as well.

"So, I think every evening when we're watching games on TV and sometimes when we predict and say one team will win easily, that's not the case. We always see difficult games, we always see that teams can suffer a lot."

The Serbian added:

"Even speaking about playing certain games... when everybody thinks, 'This team will win easily because they're playing at home,' no! That's not the case. In this league, you always must be 100% prepared and ready if you want to get points.

"Now, we're both coming from this positive flow. We have games on our backs with victories and positive points. Again, I think in this league, like any other game, anything is possible."

Vukomanovic, though, is relishing the prospect of going up against a formidable side like Mumbai City FC on Sunday. He said:

"I must be honest, as a coach, I like to play these kinds of games. Even long time ago, as a player, I preferred to play these kinds of games because these moments and these kinds of games, they push you to show your best level because when you compete against the best teams, you want to be the best. So, this is how it goes.

"This is a game where the players will not lack motivation, will not lack power, energy, fighting in duels. This kind of game is something special for all the players, for all the coaches. We must all enjoy and be happy to have this chance to play this game now."

The Kerala Blasters boss then pointed out how Mumbai City's financial muscle power has made them the invincible team that they are now. He explained:

"In this league, there are clubs like our next opponents who every year can go around the league and buy anyone they want. So, they also tend to have a very good group of domestic players, national team players with quality.

"They have collective and individual qualities, especially when speaking about foreigners. These guys, they can always make a difference. Sometimes when you play and face these teams, they allow you to play but when they have the ball, they can create danger any time they want."

The 45-year-old tactician went on to explain what would it take for Kerala Blasters to beat Buckinham and Co:

"So, in that case, facing these teams, you have to be on top defensively, not allow them space, not allow them possibilities to harm you in these individual actions. Then when you're in possession, you have to try to explore and use the space that you have, try to be quick in your decision-making, keep the ball, move around and try to compete against them.

"That's football. And then hope that the chances you create and the moments you have that you can score goals. Of course, we must always know that this is the team that have scored the most goals this season, they're in a good positive flow, they're doing consistent work, and they're one of the best teams in the league so far."

The Blasters will be without right-back Sandeep Singh on Sunday due to suspension but Vukomanovic has no qualms about coping without him. He explained:

"Yes, I'm happy with our squad. Like I've said a couple of times, whoever is not there due to suspension or whatever it is, we have somebody who will jump in and do the job. This is how it goes in football.

"Even last year, I remember a couple of games where we had to play with a whole new defense line. I also remember in the semi-finals or the final, we had players who were not that consistent [in the line-up] during the season but they did the job.

"So, they know what they have to do on the pitch. It is also a possibility for them to show their qualities. Whoever is not there, we have to do without him."

Vukomanovic also briefly looked back at Kerala Blasters' 2-0 loss to Mumbai City at home earlier in the season. He thinks Sunday's clash between the two teams will be a different story, saying:

"If you look back, it was a long time ago and we were in a period where we were recognizing many new things within our squad - many new faces trying to fit it in. It was in the beginning, I think it was the third or fourth game of the season.

"So, there were many new things and new players that we were trying to find new patterns, how they adapt to each other and it was something new for us. I'm so glad to have had that kind of a period because it shows you a lot of things you have to work on, and now it's a completely different situation, it's a completely different story."

He continued:

"We're in the second part of the season, the players are used to each other, they're used to the competition. Not only us but them [Mumbai City] as well, any other team. So, I think it'll be a different game, it'll be a tough game. Both teams want to go and collect the points. So as I always say, I hope to have a good game and let the better team win."

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi is back in the fold after serving a one-match suspension, handing Vukomanovic a major boost. Asked if the Ukrainian will go straight into the line-up in place of Apostolos Giannou on Sunday, the Kerala Blasters gaffer replied:

"Like I just said, I'm happy that we have that extra quality. Vanya [Kaliuzhnyi] is a player [that brings] something we didn't have last year, especially in central midfield. Even before the season, I was saying that he'd bring something extra.

"It's an extra option that, as a coach, you can use. I'm also happy that Giannou, after one period, is back strong on the pitch and that we, as the coaching staff, can use several options. So, we have a training session today, one more tomorrow. We'll try to get the best out of it and try to find the correct options. So, we'll see."

The Blasters coach also revealed that Sandeep is the only unavailable player for him ahead of the match against Mumbai City:

"So far, we only have one suspension that is Sandeep Singh. All the other guys, they're available for Sunday's game."

Vukomanovic would also reflect on Kerala Blasters' season so far, saying:

"If I look back to the start, I'd say I'd not change anything because the fact that we're sitting here today in this situation that's thanks to those circumstances. This is normal in one season where you have to experience all possible angles, let's say, of your square where you have to feel winning games, losing games, being in difficult situations and trying to find answers to many questions.

"Of course, it's the most important feeling when you win, when you're in a positive flow. On the other side, of course, as a squad, as a collective sport, there are always things that you've to work on."

The Serbian also pointed out how Kerala Blasters are now well-placed to secure a playoff spot for the second season in a row after struggling to do so for years. He explained:

"Our last year's experience tells us that, as I've said, December and the first half of January are the most important parts where you have to be strong, tough, and collect points in order to be on top, among the best, hoping to get in the playoffs because, again, looking at our past of several years without participating in the playoffs.

Now, we'll try our best to collect more points and be in the playoffs again. So, as a club, it'll give us more confidence and more boost for the future."

The Kerala Blasters boss weighed in on the possibility of the club making additions to their squad this month. He said:

"I always say that if there is anything extra or extra quality that can come, of course, it's always welcome, for sure. Then, we, as a club, know our position. We know our possibilities, we always try to responsibly work within our budget. Because we're not a club that can, for example, like our next opponents or some other clubs, just sit down at the end of the season and say, 'Let's go and buy all the best players from last season. Let's do that, we don't care how much we have to pay.'"

"We're not that kind of a club because in order to become a successful club you need to respect many other details of a process. We prefer to create future stars than to go and buy those stars because we believe in another vision."

Addressing the responsibility of developing football in the state, he continued:

"We also have an obligation to develop and push players from the local community, speaking about Malayali football and everything. So, we have many obligations from our side as well.

"As a club, we want to be responsible and, again, we have our limits. That's why we always want to be responsible in that way and that's why we're happy when we see ourselves among the best."

Buckingham committed his future to Mumbai City this week despite having opportunities elsewhere. Asked if this was a good thing or a bad thing for ISL, Vukomanovic replied:

"For ISL, it is always good when you have contract extensions of quality people, quality coaches, quality players because, again, it's the ninth season and ISL needs improvements in many other ways.

"So, when you have these possibilities to attract and attach first of all quality human beings and then quality coaches with good knowledge, that's always good stuff for the whole league, for everybody. I appreciate that fact.

"The coach of Mumbai City is very good, a very good guy, a good coach. So, of course, it's always good to have good people around."

Kerala is tipped to host the Super Cup, which the AIFF plans to bring back, this year. Vukomanovic, though, does not seem too excited for the tournament as he said:

"Seeing the fact that that cup will bring nothing but some extra games, nothing but maybe some extra financial gain or whatever it is, and it'll not bring any extra space or place for some clubs to participate in the Asian Champions League or the Asian AFC... I think that it'll be kind of the same thing as the Durand Cup before the season for the young players, who can play and get more experience and development in this kind of circumstance and competition.

"I think that, seeing the fact that it comes after the season, most teams will out of motivation, and most foreign players will not be used by many clubs. Many clubs will only use young players for that cup.

Vukomanovic disclosed that Kerala Blasters will likely field a team that is a mix of youngsters and players who have not featured a lot in the ISL for the Super Cup. He revealed:

"I think that the fact that there is the Asian Cup coming further on, many national teams will not participate because most probably after the season there will be one national team gathering where many national team players will say, 'Why should we go now and play this Super Cup because it brings nothing but a couple of extra games, so we want to keep ourselves [fit] and not take any risks because we want to participate in the national team games.'"

"I appreciate that there are extra games but I think it'll be more for the development of maybe some youngsters. We still have to discuss within our club how we'll solve that. I think that like the Durand Cup, we'll go for the option to give minutes to some players who haven't participated a lot maybe or played in the ISL a lot, and most of the players from our young development program who will have that experience to go and play in that cup."

Ivan Kaliuzhnyi weighs in on his future at Kerala Blasters

Vukomanovic was joined by Kerala Blasters midfielder Ivan Kaliuzhnyi for the pre-match press conference. The Ukrainian has made 11 ISL appearances for the Kochi outfit, contributing towards five goals in the process.

Kaliuzhnyi missed the Blasters' 3-1 victory over Jamshedpur FC earlier this week through suspension. He is now in line to return to the fold for their match against Mumbai City FC.

At just 24 years of age, Kaliuzhnyi is a player with a high ceiling and is contracted to a club in Europe. He nevertheless made the decision to join Kerala Blasters on loan last year. Asked what convinced him to move to India, he replied:

"When the war started in Ukraine, I went to [Central] Europe with my family. Also, I had the chance to sign a contract with a Polish club but my club in Ukraine didn't find an agreement.

"After that, I went to Iceland, I played in Iceland for two months. Previously, my agent told me there was a club in India and I said, 'Okay, you speak with this club because I don't want to return to Ukraine because of the war and it's not safe, I want my family to stay in a safe place.'"

He added:

"We spoke with Kerala Blasters for three or four months but I'm not a free player. I discussed the details with Kerala Blasters and I said okay, but I needed to speak with my club. And, my club wanted me to go and play for a Ukrainian club.

"But, I said I'll not go because of the war and my family won't be safe. And then, in the last 10 days, we signed a contract with Kerala Blasters."

Kaliuzhnyi is scheduled to return to his parent club FK Oleksandriya when his loan deal with Kerala Blasters expires at the end of the season. Asked if he sees a future for himself in Kochi beyond this campaign, he said:

"It's a difficult question because I'm not free. If I was free, I'd say yes but I'm not free. The club need to speak with my club in Ukraine. I want [to stay] but my club want money. It's not less money, they want big money for me. But I'm happy here. I want to continue playing for this club."

The Ukrainian then revealed that he has enjoyed his time in India so far and said:

"I'm happy here. I like this league, I like this team, staff, all, for me, is too good. All the training sessions, the games, our fans, all good for me. It's, for me, a new challenge because it's a new country.

"At this time, I'd be on vacation in Ukraine but now I'm playing and I'm happy here because of that. When we have days off, I don't feel good after days. I'm happy here."

The midfielder also explained how the ISL is different from European leagues. He elucidated:

"In Europe, I've only mainly played in the Ukrainian league. Here, it's very good, there are good quality foreign players. There are also very good Indian players but have little difference, they have easy mistakes in them. But the level of foreign players, I think it is better here than it is in Ukraine now."

It remains to be seen if Kerala Blasters can be the first team to beat the Islanders in the ISL this season.

