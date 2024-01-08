Aparna Rajkumar, sports commentator at Sony Sports and Star Sports, recently shared with her followers an interesting story, where her team from the Pioneer Trust was denied entry into a tournament.

In a lengthy note, Rajkumar described that she recently received a flyer for an upcoming football tournament for Under-14 kids. Upon learning of the event, she checked with her coaches to see if the team were ready to play the tournament, and when she got the affirmative, the sports enthusiast gave her team the go-ahead to participate.

However, the school, which Rajkumar refused to name, apparently requested the team to not participate in the event as it would cause other teams to drop out.

The sports commentator went on to put the school on blast, claiming that they were molly-coddling the kids.

“These (kids) are 14 years and below!! What is it that these other schools are trying to teach them? Sport teaches you about life. So you’re teaching your kids that there won’t be competition in life? And if there is, back down if you think they are better than you? It’s ok to give up without trying??? Seriously????”

“And when PE teachers should be setting examples on how to fight to the end and never give up, they’re the ones who are ruining these kids by molly coddling them - this is pathetic, disturbing and disappointing,” she wrote on Facebook.

Aparna Rajkumar went on to add that when it came to her kids, as long as the players were rested and healthy, she encouraged them to participate regardless of winning and losing, in order to help them learn and get better.

Aparna Rajkumar lauds Pioneer team swimmers for their performance at the Coimbatore District Championships

On the other hand, Aparna Rajkumar recently gave a shout-out to the Pioneer Trust’s swimmers for their amazing performances at the Coimbatore District Championships.

In a post on X, Rajkumar described how when faced with the lack of a pool, the team’s PE, Sathish, requested nearby farms to allow the kids to learn how to swim in wells and water storage tanks.

This resulted in 22 kids attending the district championships, with 18 of them finishing with a medal. Of those 18 kids, 10 placed in the top two of their event and will proceed to the State Championships.

“Kudos to Sathish and this bunch of dolphins! No adversity is too much to handle when the heart and efforts are in sync!! #PioneerTrust #CRVSportsAcademy,” Aparna Rajkumar wrote on X.

