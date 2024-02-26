"This team doesn't have a character at this moment" - FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez has expressed disappointment over his side's performance against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, February 25.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the Gaurs' 4-2 loss in Kochi, the 55-year-old said:

"The game has finished just now. Now it's very difficult to speak, but I think when you don't have character, it's very difficult. This team doesn't have a character at this moment without Sandesh (Jhingan) and Victor (Rodriguez)."

Rowllin Borges broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, with winger Mohammad Yasir doubling FC Goa's lead 10 minutes later. With the scoreline 2-0 in favor of FC Goa heading into the half-time break, a sensational second-half comeback saw the Kerala Blasters claim victory and secure three crucial points in the process.

A Dimitrios Diamantakos brace in addition to the goals from Daisuke Sakai and Fedor Cernych made sure that the Blasters registered a memorable comeback victory in the ISL.

"We lost the control of the game that we had till the moment Borja Herrera was on the pitch" - Manolo Marquez

About what went wrong for FC Goa despite taking an early 2-0 lead, Manolo Marquez stated:

“In one substitution, I was wrong. I substituted Nim (Dorjee) because he was on a yellow card. The substitution was wrong—completely wrong—because, in defence, we were a complete disaster (after he was subbed off). And in the middle of the pitch, we lost the control of the game that we had till the moment Borja (Herrera) was on the pitch."

The immensely experienced head coach, who took the responsibility for the defeat, went on to add:

"Today we played well in the first half, especially in the first 25–30 minutes. But when the opponent created one (goal-scoring) chance, the team was very weak at the moment. You can check when NorthEast United FC, Mohun Bagan SG, scored the goal against us. The team doesn't have the capacity to react (on time). We missed a leader on the pitch. We don't have it at this moment. I am the most responsible one because I am the coach."

With the defeat, FC Goa, who were unbeaten in their first 12 ISL matches this season, have now suffered their third consecutive loss. The Gaurs will next face Mumbai City FC on Wednesday, February 28.

On the upcoming challenge against the defending League Shield Winners at the Mumbai Football Arena, Marquez, who is hoping for a turnaround in his team's fortunes, asserted:

"It's a tough defeat (for us). But we are professionals; we need to play in three days in Mumbai and try to avoid this kind of second half (performance like today). Then three defeats in a row, but this is football. We need to keep going, and we need to go to Mumbai, where they are in a good moment, and try to turn the situation around."

FC Goa are currently fifth in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 28 points from 15 matches, trailing league leaders Odisha FC by four points.