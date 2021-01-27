"This win is because of the players" - NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil after ATK Mohun Bagan triumph

NorthEast United FC secured their second consecutive win in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as they beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Luis Machado and Federico Gallego scored the Highlanders' goals in the 60th and 81st minutes.

The win takes NorthEast United FC to fifth in the table with 18 points from 13 games. They have the same number of points as fourth-placed Hyderabad FC, but an inferior goal difference.

NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil believes that this win was a testament to the players' hard work.

"This win is because of the players. They have worked very hard especially with our coaching staff, physios, manager, our Technical Director. This point was because of a collective effort."

NorthEast United FC were on a seven-match winless run under Gerard Nus before the management decided to sack him. But, Khalid Jamil has managed to beat both the 2020 ISL finalist coaches' (Owen Coyle and Antonio Lopez Habas) sides after taking charge of the team.

"It is not about me. It is about the players. I just motivated them and they played their natural game. It was very tough. They (ATK Mohun Bagan) have a very good defense line. But, we worked hard and because of experience of (Luis) Machado and (Federico) Gallego, Khassa (Camara), (Laleng)mawia, we scored two wonderful goals."

We are not thinking about the table: NorthEast United FC coach Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC remain the only club in the competition to beat both the top two sides Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan this season (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Just eight points separate third-placed FC Goa and tenth-placed SC East Bengal in the table. With seven rounds of ISL action still left, all eight teams have good chances of making it to the playoffs.

"We are not thinking about the table. We are thinking about the next game. Then after 2-3 matches we will see. We are not taking (any) team lightly. We are playing with a good team (Mumbai City FC) next match. We will go match by match."

Well done @NEUtdFC brilliant performance 👏especially Khalid Jamil 👌you proved once again that Indian coaches are capable to handle ISL teams ..Keep going bhai..💪 — RamanVijayan (@vijayan04) January 26, 2021

NorthEast United FC will take on Mumbai City FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. The Highlanders came out as 1-0 winners in the previous meeting between the two sides.