"This year, we had a lot of challenges and it was a test of great character" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto ahead of final game | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC, who have been on the worst ride of their ISL tenure since their inception in 2019-20, will take on Kerala Blasters in their final league game of the season at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Friday.

While their opponents have already qualified for the playoffs this season, the Nawabs are languishing right at the bottom of the standings and will remain there till their campaign comes to an end.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, head coach Thangboi Singto admitted that this had been a season filled with tough challenges.

"I would say definitely as a club, when you start a season you want to progress further as much as you can. But this year, we had a lot of challenges and it was a test of great character, a test of the team. I think we learned a lot of things. I've learned (too), and hopefully we can take it forward," Singto said.

The Yellow and Black were treated to a 0-4 rout by their former head coach Manolo Marquez's club FC Goa in their previous encounter - a result that must have seemed extremely depressing to them.

"I wouldn't say it was a very bad performance but in terms of the goals we conceded, I think no one is happy, the team, the players and the staff because we knew that FC Goa are a very strong team but conceding four goals was annoying. It was very difficult after the game. Now the only thing in our hands in the last match and that too at home," he added.

Singto added that although the game against the Tuskers was their last one this campaign, they will have to be switched on mentally at all times and will not take their opponents lightly by any means.

"Well in terms of our preparation, in terms of our mental approach, physical approach, even the social thinking, I think we have to give it our all. We don't have the choice. We play a team that has already qualified for the sixth spot. It's always good because Kerala (Blasters FC) are a team with a lot of fame and fervour as a club whether it's their team or supporters. So I believe a good chunk of Manjappada will be here and will be ready," said Singto.

"So this game will hopefully, you know, help us deal better in the coming season. So it is as important as the first match we played in the ISL at the beginning of the season. This is for us all as a team, the fans, the owners, the players and the staff," he elaborated.

"We have done as much as we could have done" - Thangboi Singto

Thangboi Singto, who took charge of the Nawabs ahead of this season along with first-team coach Conor Nestor and assistant coach Shameel Chembakath, spoke about the challenges that he and his team had to face throughout the season.

Nestor quit midway through the season owing to the non-payment of his salary while Singto also had to go through the infamous exodus of most of their first-team players by the time the winter transfer window came to an end.

"We're a bunch of young players and staff, we have done as much as we could have done. I think there is a limit for everything despite trying our best in the pitch, in terms of getting the message across in one-to-one or group meetings," said Singto.

However, the maverick tactician had a word of praise for his team for their 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on March 9, which was historic owing to them being the first all-Indian squad and support staff to achieve that in the ISL.

"I think it was more of, you know, climbing the hill and that was there and that was just a downfall...So now for us, this is our last night (this season), we just have to stick there for the last match, just for pride, for the badge, for the honour, not only for the fans but for the club owners as well," he signed off.