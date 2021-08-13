Thomas Dennerby to take charge as head coach of Indian women's football team

Thomas Dennerby will take charge as head coach of the Indian women's football team with immediate effect. This will be his second stint with an Indian national football team. He has previously coached the Indian U-17 women’s World Cup squad.

Thomas Dennerby has over 30 years of experience while coaching several national teams with considerable success. The UEFA Pro Diploma Holder guided Sweden’s women’s national team to a third-place finish in the FIFA World Cup in 2011 as well as a quarter-final spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

Thomas Dennerby also served as the head coach of the Nigerian women’s national team and led the Super Falcons to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

He helped the Nigerian women's team win the AWCON Award in 2018, and was named the 2018 Coach of the Year in Nigeria.

This arrangement is, however, a temporary one. Thomas Dennerby will move to take charge of the Indian women's U-17 World Cup squad, once the AFC Asian Cup ends in February 2022. Till then, the U-17 girls train under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Alex Ambrose, who will be working in close coordination with Dennerby.

Thomas Dennerby has prior experience with the Indian women's football team

Thomas Dennerby said it is an honor to take over as the coach of the Indian senior women’s team. In a statement issued by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), he said:

“I am grateful to the All India Football Federation for finding me suitable for the job. It’s an honor to be taking over as the Head Coach of the Indian Senior Women’s National team. I have been in India and am aware of the huge potential. It is a big challenge to get the girls ready for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Life is all about challenges, and I relish it.”

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das believes the Indian senior women’s team benefit immensely from Thomas Dennerby’s experience. He said:

“With his vast experience, Thomas will bring in immense value addition to the women’s team. He is acquainted with India and we look forward together for him to improve our team technically, and competitively.”

The AIFF, in consultation with Thomas Dennerby and relevant stakeholders, has also laid down a composite calendar for the development of women’s football.

The targets include a number of international exposure tours for the women’s team, leading to the AFC Asian Cup India 2022 which kicks off on January 20, 2022. These tours are subject to materialization in view of the current pandemic that restricts international travel.

In addition, there are plans to host an international tournament for women in India soon. However, this depends on the improvement of the COVID-19 situation in India and as well as consent from the national government.

