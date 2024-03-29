Throwback to when Igor Stimac promised to take Croatia to the FIFA World Cup Final

“Of course, I think we can qualify (for third round of World Cup Qualifiers) and I told you before as well we are going to be a different team after a long camp." - These are the words of the current Indian Men’s coach, Igor Stimac.

This is not the first time Stimac has made a promise about his team's potential. As he comes under crossfire for India’s performance, let's look at some quotes from him in the past.

Croatia Football Team (2012-13)

Back in 2012, when Stimac helmed the Croatian national team, he made bold promises, saying:

"I promise you my resignation if I don't take Croatia to the World Cup final! "

A bold claim from then coach for Croatia, Stimac took over the reins from compatriot Slaven Bilić. He won 16 points from his first six games in the World Cup qualifying round, but his run was marred by losses against Belgium and Scotland.

He could not execute his promise back then, as he was sacked before the World Cup took place. However he was responsible for taking Croatia to their then-best ranking of 4th in the world.

Stint with the Blue Tigers (2019 - Till Date)

Under his pedagogy, India has played 51 games so far, winning 19, losing 19, and drawing in 13. His best days as an Indian coach came in 2023 when he crossed 12 wins, making him India’s most successful coach in terms of wins.

Sunil Chhetri’s 150th cap for India was shadowed by an embarrassing loss at the hands of 157th Ranked Afghanistan in the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

His tutelage is often a point of division between the loyal enthusiasts of the Blue Tigers. Currently, the Indian team is at its lowest ranking since 2017 at 117th

However, head honcho Igor Stimac is confident that India will qualify for the third round.

“I repeat myself again and again and again. I hope you remember all these players were the same players in June-July and Afghanistan is not a different team than the Kuwait and Lebanon teams that we had beaten and dominated.” said Stimac.

A dream for the Men in Blue, let us wait and hope to see if Stimac and company can deliver on their promises.