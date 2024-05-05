With Mumbai City FC defeating Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 in the 2023-24 ISL Cup final on Saturday (May 4), the sweetness of revenge has somewhat enveloped the air around Indian football. Spanish center-back Tiri didn't refrain from settling a few scores of his own.

A post on social media platform X, dated December 25, 2023, questioned Mumbai's decision to replace Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall with Yoell van Nieff and Tiri. It read:

"One of Mumbai City’s biggest mistakes is replacing Jahouh with Van Nieff and Fall with Tiri! Jahouh and Fall were integral to the way Mumbai City played, Jahouh with his accurate long balls and Fall as a goal-scoring threat!"

Moments after delivering a gargantuan performance in the Cup final, which propelled Mumbai on the path to silverware, the 32-year-old replied to the aforementioned post with a picture of himself flaunting his winner's medal.

The veteran defender followed it up with another post, thanking the Islanders for trusting him. He wrote:

"Thank you Mumbai City FC for trusting me, thank you for making me champion again! Thanks to everyone around the club and my teammates! Thank you to my family and friends for supporting me in the most difficult times! I love you all!"

A look at Tiri's outstanding performance for Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2023-24 campaign

Having returned to the pitch after almost a year on the sidelines with an ACL tear, there were visible doubts regarding the impact the Spaniard could have at Mumbai City. But those fears evaporated as soon as he donned the Mumbai Blues and delivered one masterful performance after another.

Tiri ended the season with a tally of 11 successful tackles, 77 duels won, along with success in 56 aerial duels, 87 recoveries, and a pass completion percentage of 79.9. When he went down injured in the League Shield decider against the Mariners, his absence could be felt.

While his center-back partners changed rampantly throughout the season - previously Rostyn Griffiths, often Mehtab Singh, and then Thaer Krouma - Tiri's performance was hardly hampered.