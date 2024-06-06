Tiri signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC | ISL 2024-25

Indian Super League 2023-24 champions Mumbai City FC have announced a one-year contract extension with Tiri, which will keep him at the club until the end of the upcoming season.

The Spanish defender joined the club in 2023 and has been a key member of the Islanders since. The ball-playing center-back has played 23 games in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League and finished the season with 77 duels and 87 recoveries.

Tiri was excited to sign a new deal with the club. He was quoted as saying in the release after signing a one-year deal:

"I am privileged to have extended my stay with Mumbai City FC. The club and its fans have made me feel at home since the moment I arrived last year, and I am honoured to be a part of this family. The club has built an environment where we have always supported and encouraged each other to flourish and achieve our goals.

Trending

"With the help of Coach Petr Kratky, the staff, and my teammates, my game has elevated to another level, and I want to continue creating history with the club. I am excited to continue my next chapter with the club, its incredible fanbase, and live in the great city of Mumbai."

The rock-solid defender's new contract with Mumbai City FC will bolster their defensive unit as the Islanders look to put up a show in the upcoming season as well.

Tiri will continue to lead the star-studded defensive lineup of the ISL Cup winners in the 11th edition of the Indian Super League.

Head Coach Petr Kratky delighted to have Tiri for another season

Head Coach Petr Kratky was all praise for Tiri and was glad to have the Spanish defender stay at the club for another season. He was quotes as saying in the press release:

"We are delighted to have Tiri stay with us for another season. As one of the most experienced players in the ISL, he shares our values and ambitions. His strong characteristics and leadership in defense have been crucial in keeping clean sheets and winning games. By extending his contract, Tiri has shown his commitment to the club, and we look forward to his continued contributions to our success."