"Today, the point feels like a victory" - Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric on ISL 2022-23 draw with Kerala Blasters FC

Chennaiyin FC boss Thomas Brdaric has stated that he was 'delighted' with their 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in Matchweek 12 of the ISL 2022-23 season.

The two teams clashed at the 'Marina Arena' on Monday (December 19) for a high-voltage Southern Derby. Sahal Abdul Samad put the Tuskers ahead in the first half, but Vincy Barretto's 48th-minute strike ensured that the spoils were shared.

Speaking after the game, Brdaric stated that the draw felt like a win due to the team's comeback from a goal down. He said in response to a query from Sportskeeda:

"I'm delighted that we bounced back with a good mentality and effort. We played against a team that had won its last five matches, not a bad team... Today, the point feels like a victory."

The game was an entertainer from start to finish, with both teams giving their fans plenty to cheer about. Brdaric praised the spectacle, made even grander by the cheering fans, and said:

"We have to improve, of course, but today - with the circumstances, the fans, opponents - it was a great event. I'm really proud of the fans, the atmosphere, it's exactly what we need."

The Chennaiyin head coach went on to praise his side's attacking prowess as they scored their 20th goal of the campaign. However, he criticized the defending for the Kerala Blasters goal and said:

"We scored only one goal - at home, we can score more. But the good thing is we know we can score all the time. Defending was almost okay, but how we conceded the first goal was too simple starting from our strikers, we weren't organized and left a hole in the middle.

"A team like Kerala will exploit that. But we spoke about it at half-time that we had to change our pressing, be more aggressive."

Nasser El Khayati is a starter when fit: Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric

Thomas Brdaric took a call that confused many fans while picking Chennaiyin FC's XI for the match against Kerala Blasters FC. Nasser El Khayati, fresh off a hat-trick against NorthEast United FC, dropped to the bench, with rumors suggesting that he was carrying an injury.

Brdaric confirmed that El Khayati wasn't entirely fit in his post-match press conference, saying:

"Nasser has made differences for us and when he's fit, he's a starting player. Unfortunately, he had something in his health and couldn't start today.

"He didn't train fully yesterday. In eight days (after the last game), he didn't have one strong training session, just like [Anirudh] Thapa and Jiteshwor [Singh]."

El Khayati, Thapa and Jiteshwor all came off the bench for Chennaiyin on Monday and helped them secure a point as the Blasters ramped up the pressure. The latter duo finally made their returns after missing multiple games due to injury.

Brdaric also noted that having a fully fit squad for the first time this season was a major positive and said:

"It's great - every coach likes that. Guys, believe me, it's been a tough job till now.

"The players have to understand that if they are in the squad, on the pitch, they have to deliver. In the last 10 games, we've shown some ups and downs, the stats are balanced. We know how and where we have to improve, so let's carry on."

The Chennaiyin coach maintained that the team will remain humble going forward, while re-asserting that they need to work on their pressing. Quite often, Kerala seemed to bypass the first line of the Marina Machans' defense, opening up spaces to exploit. On this, Brdaric said:

"I love offensive football and creating chances. But on the other side, I ask for pressing. This is a hard job - which striker likes to play against the ball? Ask [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo. But we are a humble team and a big family. It's [The team enviroment] very positive."

The draw against Kerala Blasters meant Chennaiyin FC remained seventh in the ISL 2022-23 standings with 14 points from 10 matches. Next up, they will visit Mumbai City FC on December 24.

