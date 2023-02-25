"Today's match was mirroring the whole season" - Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric after 4-3 win over NorthEast United FC in final ISL 2022-23 match

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric believes his side's thrilling victory over NorthEast United FC was effectively their season in a microcosm. The Marina Machans closed out their ISL 2022-23 campaign with a 4-3 win over the Highlanders at the 'Marina Arena' on Friday, February 24.

Brdaric's side took the lead after just three minutes through Rahim Ali. However, Jordan Gil got the visitors level with a well-taken strike in the 51st minute. The in-form Kwame Karikari and skipper Anirudh Thapa then gave Chennaiyin a two-goal cushion in the second half.

NorthEast United weren't ready to give up, though, and found their way back into the game. Parthib Gogoi's stunning long-range strike was followed up by Jordan's instinctive finish from a Marina Machans error to make it 3-3.

Just as the game seemed to be heading towards a draw, a mistake by Mashoor Shereef allowed the hosts to seal the match through Sajal Bag in stoppage time.

After the match, Brdaric stated that the game reflected a lot of both the positives and negatives from their season. However, the Chennaiyin coach was also content with getting the win and said in response to a query from Sportskeeda:

"Today's match was mirroring the whole season with the ups and downs and it was a happy end. Unfortunately it wasn't enough to [make it into] the playoffs. I told the guys all the time how important it is to work in details, be professional and not waste time."

He added that his side were worthy winners on the night. The Marina Machans recorded more possession (58% to 42%), shots (17 to nine), shots on target (nine to five) and corners (eight to two) than the Highlanders.

"Today we deserved these points fully. We dictated the game, created lots of chances but again what's stopping us very often are foolish things. But I don't want to mind that today.

"The important thing is we finish with 27 points, have three points today and I'm very happy because the guys give everything, the fans saw that and I'm very proud about that."

Brdaric also outlined the team's plan prior to the start of the Hero Super Cup in April. Chennaiyin's players and staff are scheduled to go on a two-week break before reuniting to prepare for the Super Cup.

"First of all, I'm happy that I won't see anyone for two weeks - not you [the media], my players nobody; only me and my dog [laughs]. This is the most important thing coming up," Brdaric said.

"When I [come] back and see my players again, we will try to give them all the support, maximum energy to survive and have a pretty good Super Cup.

"It's a long time till there, but in my mind, I'm already there. I have some plans that I want to try and implement in some settings in our game style. But now, we have holidays."

Chennaiyin FC have 'hard work' to do: Thomas Brdaric criticizes team's defending against NorthEast United

Chennaiyin FC were a curious case for many in ISL 2022-23.

The Marina Machans boast plenty of attacking talent and ended up scoring 36 goals, the second-most in the league, only behind Shield winners Mumbai City FC. However, they conceded 37 goals, also the second-most in the league, only behind bottom of the table NorthEast United FC.

Their defensive lapses cost the team on several occasions over the course of the season. This almost became the case on Friday as well.

Once Thomas Brdaric replaced Julius Duker in the second half with his side 3-1 up, they seemed to lose their grip on the game as the Highlanders stormed back. They quickly drew level at 3-3, with Fallou Diagne also picking up an injury to compound Chennaiyin's problems.

This forced Brdaric to throw on Nasser El Khayati and Gurmukh Singh, a move that meant earlier substitute Jockson Dhas was taken off after just eight minutes.

The Chennaiyin coach indicated that Duker's substitution did have a role to play, but feels his players need to take more ownership to improve their defending. He said:

"This is what the players must understand: if they are on the field, they have to deliver. I had some different kinds of plans for changes. So, we decided spontaneously in the game which player we change and of course, I'm so sorry for Jockson, but it was necessary. We did the right thing.

"In professional football, we have to understand that if you are on the field, you have to deliver. In defending, where you stay, how to protect - we have to defend up and higher. After we conceded the [second goal] 3-2, we have to be very active in the situation, not passive.

"This is what we don't like. We had luck and we bounced back with the fourth goal from Sajal. I'm happy that Sajal took his chance and scored. But again, three goals [conceded] is unfortunately not the objective in this game. That's why we have hard work [to do] in the future."

Chennaiyin FC



CFC - NEUFC



90+4' GOAL!! THE SUPER SUB SCORES!!!!! A quick counterattack as Sajal wins the ball in midfield. Nasser gets it from him and evades multiple tackles before teeing up Sajal, who makes no mistake from close range. CFC 4⃣ - 3⃣ NEUFC

Chennaiyin ultimately ended their campaign with 27 points, three adrift of Odisha FC, who took the final playoff qualification spot.

