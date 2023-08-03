"Together until the final success" - Igor Stimac's heartfelt birthday message to Sunil Chhetri

After another year of blistering goals and an affluent stint with both club and country, Indian footballing legend Sunil Chhetri turned 39 on Thursday, August 3.

National team head coach Igor Stimac shared a heartfelt message for the stalwart, reminiscing their four-year journey so far.

The gaffer underlined that when everyone was doubtful of who would take up the mantle after Chhetri, the talismanic striker was preoccupied with bettering himself with age.

"While everyone was asking me who will replace you we were doing everything necessary to make yourself stronger and fitter than ever. It’s been an amazing 4 year journey my skipper and it will keep going on! Together until the final success! Happy birthday dear Sunil Chhetri," Stimac wrote on Twitter.

Stimac had previously criticized pondering over Sunil Chhetri's exit from the Indian national team given his output day in and day out.

Furthermore, in his birthday note to Chhetri, the Croatian tactician anticipated the success the two will conjure up together in the near future.

The duo has led the country to three consecutive international titles - Tri-Nation Cup, International Cup, and SAFF Championship - in 2023.

Sunil Chhetri has been in blistering form for the national team in the past year

For the past year, Sunil Chhetri has continued to extend his goalscoring tally and ring true to the cliche of aging like fine wine. At 39 now, the Indian skipper stands at an international goals record of 92. He's the third-highest active men's international goalscorer, only behind him Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chhetri was the joint top-scorer in the International Cup, alongside Lallianzuala Chhangte with two goals. Most importantly, he scored in the competition's final against Lebanon and led the Blue Tigers to the title.

A few days later, he left his mark on the SAFF Championship 2023, finishing as the top scorer. He opened the tournament with a hat-trick against arch-rivals Pakistan, before scoring against both Nepal and Kuwait.

The next challenge for the veteran forward will be the Asian Games, where he has been made part of India's squad as one of the three senior players.