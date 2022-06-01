TRAU FC captain Helder Lobato - I am receiving invitations to return to India next season

Indian football fans fondly remember the 2016-17 I-League season where Khalid Jamil's Aizawl FC sensationally lifted the title, becoming the first team from NorthEast India to do so.

What made it even more special was the fact that Aizawl FC were only playing their second ever season in India's top-flight division, giving fans back in Mizoram their own 'Leicester City' moment.

In March 2021, TRAU FC were on the verge of replicating what the club from their neighbouring state had done four years back. The team came alive in the second phase of the league and were breathing down the necks of Gokulam Kerala and Churchill Brothers in the title race.

TRAU faced Gokulam Kerala in the last match of the season in a title-decider, where they succumbed to a 4-1 defeat and thereby finished third on the table.

However, the players won the hearts of the people who lauded the spirit and fight shown by them. One such player was Helder Lobato, who marshalled the defense of TRAU FC throughout the season.

He made a direct impact on the club and was even named in the I-League Team Of The Season for his performance. Declining offers from other I-League clubs, Lobato committed himself to the Manipuri team for another year, taking up the mantle of captaining the side.

Things have not worked out in favour of TRAU this season, though. If anything, the season gone by was a polar opposite to the one they had in 2020-21. While TRAU were challenging for the title last season, they had to fight till the end to avoid relegation this time.

Sportskeeda spoke to Helder Lobato, who shared his thoughts on the recently concluded season, which did not go according to plan.

"we all had high expectations because of the previous season, when we were almost champions. This season, we lost a lot of important players, who transferred to other clubs. But this is football, and this season unfortunately we didn't get it right, though we started to improve at the end of the season."

He continued, emphasizing the talent present at the club:

"A football club has to maintain a base of players, and then only bring in some new players because starting almost from scratch is not easy. TRAU has many promising young players though, who with quality work, will give good results. This trend of young players will come stronger next season."

Lobato in action for TRAU FC

TRAU FC's former captain Lobato talks about playing in a bio-bubble

Unluckily for the Brazilian and hundreds of other players, the past two seasons of the I-League were played in a bio-bubble. Players worldwide expressed their apprehensions about playing in a bubble, which caused frustration and anxiety for many.

Speaking about the same, Lobato said:

"The second season was a little more difficult compared to the previous season as we stayed longer than last year, and being away from family and a lot of time locked in the hotel, became quite stressful. But amen, in our life we have to pay a price for success."

He added:

"Thanks to God, in these two years in India I made many friends inside and outside of football. I believe that the experience was good as I am a person who values a good relationship and I believe that this helps a lot."

The 33-year old has not given up on his hopes of lifting the I-League trophy, and looks likely to be back in India for a third stint later this year. He said:

"Yes, I am ready, but only after holidays. At the moment I am resting with my family but thank God, I am receiving some invitations to come back.. I believe that my work with TRAU is being recognized."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far