TRAU FC climb up to sixth in the table with a clinical victory against struggling Kenkre FC

TRAU FC rallied to a comfortable 3-1 victory over newcomers Kenkre FC in the I-League at the Naihati Stadium on Wednesday. The club from Manipur have now climbed to sixth spot in the points table, with seven points from five games.

Right from the get-go, TRAU FC controlled the tempo of the game, while Kenkre FC resorted to a conservative approach. As momentum piled up in the Red Pythons' direction, they looked the side likely to score.

Finally, in the 14th minute, TRAU FC broke the deadlock through Douglas Veloso, who headed home a delightful corner from Buanthanglun Samte.

After taking the lead, TRAU FC were completely in charge of the game, building from the back and pinning down the Kenkre FC defense. In the 26th minute, Krishnananda Singh had a chance to double his team's lead, but Padam Chhetri, the Kenkre goalkeeper, stopped his header. Earlier in the game, Gerard Williams also squandered an opportunity off a Samte cross.

TRAU FC captain Krishnananda Singh's resilience crushes Kenkre FC

Coming out after the half-time break, TRAU FC looked recharged and hungry for more goals. Just three minutes into the half, they were rewarded for their high-octane football.

Yet again, it was Buanthanglun Samte who crossed into the box and Kenkre FC only managed a half clearance. The ball fell kindly for Manash Gogoi, who smashed it into the back of the net with an acrobatic bicycle kick.

With a two-goal lead in their bag, TRAU FC cruised through the second-half playing some beautiful attacking football. The likes of Douglas, Krishnananda, and Fernandinho combined well to bamboozle the Kenkre defense.

The final nail in the coffin came off the boot of TRAU skipper Krishnananda Singh as he volleyed home the third and final goal of the game off a Samte cross. Kenkre tried to up the ante in the dying embers of the game but had nothing to show for their efforts.

