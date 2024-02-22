Turkish Women's Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Kosovo, Match 2

India are placed atop the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 points table following a 4-3 victory over Estonia on Wednesday, February 21.

The Women in Blue have three points, having won the only match they've played thus far in the competition. They have a goal difference of +1, scoring four goals and conceding three.

On the other hand, Estonia are third in the standings with zero points and a goal difference of -1, having scored three goals and conceded four.

Kosovo are second with three points and a goal difference of one, while Hong Kong are at the bottom of the points table with zero points and a goal difference of -1. The former side won their season opener 1-0 against Hong Kong.

Turkish Women's Cup 2024: India stun Estonia in seven-goal thriller

India defeated Estonia 4-3 in the opener of the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 at the Goldcity Sport Complex, Alanya, on Wednesday, February 21.

Manisha Kalyan opened the scoring for India in the 17th minute, which was cancelled by Lisette Tammik in the 32nd minute of the game. The two teams went into half-time with the scores level at 1-1.

Indumathi Kathiresan (62'), Pyari Xaxa (79'), and Manisha Kalyan (81') scored a goal each in the second half to guide India to a comfortable 4-1 lead in the match.

Estonia's Vlada Kubassova (88') and Mari-Liis Lillemäe (90') struck a goal each in the dying minutes of the game. However, their efforts didn't seem enough as India won the match 4-3.

Later in the day, Elizabeta Ejupi's only goal in the 78th minute guided Kosovo to a comfortable 1-0 victory against Hong Kong.

Turkish Women's Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, February 21

India vs Estonia, 1.30pm

Hong Kong vs Kosovo, 7pm

Saturday, February 24

Kosovo vs Estonia, 1.30pm

India vs Hong Kong, 7pm

Tuesday, February 27

Kosovo vs India, 4pm

Estonia vs Hong Kong, 5pm