Turkish Women's Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Hong Kong, Match 4

Kosovo have moved to the top of the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 points table following a 3-0 victory over Estonia on Saturday, February 24. They have six points, courtesy of a couple of wins from as many games in the competition.

Kosovo started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Hong Kong and followed it up with a 3-0 win against Estonia to extend their winning streak. The Southeast European nation have a goal difference of four, having scored four and conceded none.

Meanwhile, India have slipped to the second position in the standings despite a 2-0 win over Hong Kong on Saturday. They edged Estonia 4-3 in the season opener and have six points from two encounters.

The Blue Tigresses have a goal difference of three, having scored six goals and conceded three thus far in the Turkish Women's Cup 2024.

Hong Kong and Estonia are third and fourth, respectively, with zero points each, having lost both matches they've played thus far in the competition. The latter side has a goal difference of -4, having scored three goals and conceded seven.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong have a goal difference of -3, conceding three goals and scoring none.

Turkish Women's Cup 2024: India, Kosovo register wins on Saturday

Kosovo defeated Estonia 3-0 in the third match of the Turkish Women's Cup 2024 at the Goldcity Sport Complex, Alanya, on Saturday, February 24. Modesta Uka (14'), Elizabeta Ejupi (29'), and Valentina Matej (32') scored a goal each in the first half to guide Kosovo to a comfortable victory.

Later in the day, India defeated Hong Kong 2-0, courtesy of a goal each from Anju Tamang (19') and Soumya Guguloth (79').

India will take on Kosovo in an important clash with the winner of the match being crowned champions of the Turkish Women's Cup 2024. The match is scheduled to take place at the Goldcity Sport Complex, Alanya, on Tuesday, February 27.

Meanwhile, Estonia will lock horns with Hong Kong later on Tuesday in a dead-rubber contest as both teams are out of the race, having lost two games so far.