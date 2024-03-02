Two-time I-League winner Mohammed Jassim keen on recreating the feat with Mohammedan SC | I-League 2023-24

Mohammedan Sporting Club's Mohammed Jassim is hot-property at the moment. Having scored the crucial equaliser for them in the 84th minute against Sreenidi Deccan in Hyderabad on Thursday, Jassim has bigger goals in sight.

Coming on the pitch as a substitute in the second half, Jassim managed to get hold of the ball and finding a whiff of space in midfield, put his foot through it to send a long ranger past goalkeeper Albino Gomes.

When Sportskeeda caught up with him, the versatile player, who can be deployed both as a centre-back and left-back, said that more than the goal he scored, it was the one point Mohammedan got out of the contest that mattered to him.

"I am really happy to score that goal; what's important is that my team gets one more crucial point and we continue as table toppers. I thank the Almighty for this blessing. At one point, it seemed like the game would go the other way, but we were able to pull a goal back and end it as a draw," said Jassim.

"I am very excited to play against Gokulam Kerala in Calicut" - Mohammed Jassim

Jassim has won the I-League title twice with Gokulam Kerala. [90nd Stoppage]

Jassim's role as the super substitute on Thursday completely changed the game in his team's favour. He was able to bring freshness and vitality onto the pitch and rejuvenate his teammates.

The 27-year-old mentioned the role that head coach Andrey Chernyshov played in instilling a sense of belief into the Mohammedan players when they walked into the dressing room during half-time.

"Our coach supported our team very much and he advised us at halftime to go and play our game just like we did in the first half. He believed in us throughout, and we are happy that we could do it for him. It was nice to have taken the one point away from this game," said Jassim.

Mohammedan travel to Kozhikode (Calicut) to take on Gokulam Kerala in their next game on Sunday, March 3; this game is special for the Malappuram-born defender as he spent three seasons with the Malabarians before moving to Kolkata. He also won the I-League twice with them.

"Every match is important for us to challenge for the title; Gokulam Kerala are a tough opponent and my previous club too. I am very excited to play against them in Calicut. I will give my best for the team to get the next three points and to keep Mohammedan as table toppers," he signed off.