Bengaluru FC stalwart Udanta Singh has joined FC Goa on a multi-year deal, the Gaurs announced on Wednesday, June 14.

Joining the Blues back in 2014, Udanta etched his name in the annals of the club's history during his nine-year spell. Over his illustrious career with Bengaluru, he made over 200 appearances, a feat surpassed only by skipper Sunil Chhetri, and found the back of the net 22 times.

Known for his pace, trickery, and intelligence in the wide areas, Udanta Singh has been integral to Bengaluru FC’s success in the last decade. He won six trophies with the club including the I-League in 2016 and the Indian Super League title in 2019.

Udanta has also recorded 26 appearances in AFC competitions and was part of the side that reached the finals of the AFC Cup in 2016. Additionally, he has featured 40 times for the Indian team and played a crucial role in the country’s success in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and 2021 SAFF Championship.

Still only 27, Udanta Singh is a shrewd addition for FC Goa. He will certainly bring a wealth of experience to the side and promises to be an important asset in upcoming seasons.

"Extremely excited and honored to become a part of FC Goa" - Udanta Singh

As Udanta Singh embarks on a new chapter, his respect for FC Goa was evident in his conversation with their media team. The former Bengaluru FC star not only expressed his admiration for the club but also discussed his lofty aspirations with his new team.

He said:

“I’m extremely excited and honored to become a part of FC Goa. I have always admired the way Goa plays. It always took that bit extra to get over the line whenever we were playing Goa.

“There has been some mutual interest between us for over a year now to work together, and I am very happy that the deal has finally gone through. I believe I have a lot to give and my dreams are to win many more trophies. I hope that starts here.”

With the arrival of experienced Spanish tactician Manolo Marquez, Udanta Singh is expected to be the first choice on the flanks. It will be interesting to see how the 27-year-old adapts to Marquez’s style of play, but the signing holds immense promise on paper.

FC Goa have notably been active in the transfer market and have already announced the arrival of Raynier Fernandes and Rowllin Borges. Moreover, reports suggest that they are looking to rope Sandesh Jhingan and Boris Singh Thangjam as well.

