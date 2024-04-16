United Kolkata Sports Club launched with ambitious goal of playing in the ISL

Techno India Group, an educational group based out of Kolkata, recently launched United Kolkata Sports Club with the aim of competing in the Indian Super League. The club will begin its journey in the first division of the Calcutta Football League in the upcoming season.

This announcement coincides with Mohun Bagan Super Giant securing their maiden ISL Winners Shield, showcasing the growing interest and investment in football in the region. Mohun Bagan defeated Mumbai City by 2-1 in a thrilling match to win the trophy.

The match saw a dramatic finish with a red card for Mohun Bagan's Brendan Hamill in added time, but their strong performance and resilience ultimately led them to victory. The win earned them a direct spot in the group stages of the 2024-25 season and a place in the AFC Champions League.

Former India footballer Deepak Mondal will serve as the head coach of the club

The United Kolkata Sports Club has tied up with former Mohun Bagan forward Jose Ramirez Barreto and named Deepak Mondal as head coach.

“We will have our team building soon and will start our journey from first division in the next season,” Mondal said as quoted by Sportstar.

Additionally, the club has aspirations to establish a sports university and currently has practice facilities in Salt Lake as they work towards their ultimate goal of featuring in the ISL.

“With his (Jose Ramirez Barreto) extensive experience and expertise, he is expected to lead the team to new heights,” the club said in a statement.

Debdutt Roychowdhury, the secretary of United Kolkata Sports Club, mentioned that the club aims to compete with new talents by taking in players from universities across India.

"Our goal is to feature in the ISL," said Debdutt Roychowdhury.

Debdutt also announced plans to open a sports university for students to further pursue their careers in sports.

