Updated Points Table: FC Goa strengthening their knockout bid after victory against Kerala Blasters FC | ISL 2022-23

FC Goa have strengthened their bid for the ISL 2022-23 knockout spot with an emphatic 3-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, January 22.

The Gaurs have now climbed to the fifth spot with 23 points from 15 matches, sending Odisha FC down the pile. They are also just a point away from fourth-placed ATK Mohun Bagan, who still have a game in hand.

Carlos Pena's men were winless in their last four fixtures, but their victory against the Blasters have revived their floundering campaign right before the business end of the season.

Meanwhile, for the Kerala Blasters, the loss isn't as decisive as it appears. They're still third in the league standings with 25 points from 14 matches. But suffering two consecutive losses at such a crucial stage might be a worrying sign for head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

FC Goa recurring knockout berths with a late charge

Since their victory against struggling NorthEast United FC in mid-December, FC Goa dropped points in four consecutive ISL fixtures.

The Gaurs came into the clash against the Yellow Army on the back of a 2-2 draw against the Highlanders in the reverse fixture.

However, on Sunday, FC Goa seemed like a much more cognitive unit. They were happy to suffer in phases and utilize their period of domination to the fullest. After the opening penalty, the hosts didn't give Kerala Blasters much of an opportunity to come back into the game, except for a rare blip in the initial moments of the second half.

FC Goa will next face ninth-placed East Bengal and then Odisha FC. Both their opponents have struggled in the ISL this season and the Gaurs will be hoping to secure the full six points and extend their lead over the other knockout-berth hopefuls.

Poll : 0 votes