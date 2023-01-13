Updated Points Table: Hyderabad FC stuck in 2nd spot in ISL 2022-23 after dropping points against Chennaiyin FC

Hyderabad FC had to crawl back through a late Bartholomew Ogbeche penalty to salvage a point against Chennaiyin FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Thursday, January 12.

After the 1-1 draw in matchweek 15 of ISL 2022-23, the Nizams are now stuck in the second spot, a point behind league leaders Mumbai City FC who also have a game in hand.

The lead at the top is slim and the two sides have been exchanging blows right from the very beginning. But now, the Islanders have some breathing room with Manolo Marquez's side dropping two crucial points against Chennaiyin FC.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC are trailed by Kerala Blasters FC, who are seven points behind but will have an opportunity to cut down the gap.

For Chennaiyin FC, the draw means they are still three points short of breaking into the top six. The Marina Machans will face ATK Mohun Bagan next on January 21, and coming away with a victory against the Mariners could be an uphill battle.

Hyderabad FC's ISL Shield hopes drowned by the draw against Chennaiyin FC?

Mumbai City are yet to play their matchweek 15 fixture and could go four points clear at the top with a victory over ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, January 14. But if the reverse fixture is anything to go by, Des Buckingham and Co. are capable of dropping points against the Mariners.

Hence, the race for the ISL Shield is far from over for the Nizams. For Manolo Marquez, the Chennai match should be considered a one-off slip-up and they need to quickly shift their focus to the upcoming fixtures.

Hyderabad FC will next face East Bengal, who are lingering in the bottom half of the table, on January 20. The goal should be to script a comprehensive victory over the Red and Gold Brigade and gather considerable momentum ahead of their top-of-the-table clash against Mumbai City on February 4.

