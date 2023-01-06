Updated Points Table: Hyderabad FC topple Mumbai City FC from ISL 2022-23 summit with victory over FC Goa

Three clinical strikes from Bartholomew Ogbeche secured a 3-1 victory for Hyderabad FC over FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, January 5. The win has catapulted the Nizams to the top of the ISL 2022-23 standings, at least provisionally.

The defending champions currently have 31 points from 12 matches, while second-placed Mumbai City FC are a point behind in second, with a game in hand. The top two sides have been trading blows every passing match week. The Islanders next face a stern against Kerala Blasters and a win will take them over HFC.

Meanwhile, the loss puts the Gaurs in the fifth spot with 19 points. They are level on points with Odisha FC, who are a spot below due to goal difference but have a game in hand. Carlos Pena's men are narrowly hanging on to a Top 6 spot but will have to turn their form around promptly.

The Goan club will face NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC in their next matches and will be hoping to take away all six points.

Hyderabad FC giving Mumbai City FC a run for their money in the race to the ISL League Shield

After some initial hiccups, Manolo Marquez's men are now cruising through their Indian Super League match-ups. After two consecutive defeats, Hyderabad FC have now recorded five victories on the trot and show no signs of slowing down.

Against FC Goa, the Nizams weren't the dominant side at every interval but they still managed to make the Gaurs suffer and come away with the three points. Coincidentally, HFC's talismanic forward Bartholomew Ogbeche has also returned to form, with a hat-trick against Goa and a brace against Bengaluru FC in the previous game.

With the stars now perfectly aligning, we can expect Hyderabad to give Mumbai a run for their money till the final day of the league stage.

