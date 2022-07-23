"Very happy with the recruitment we have done" - Mumbai City FC boss Des Buckingham on the club's summer signings ahead of the ISL season

Mumbai City FC somewhat salvaged their underwhelming run in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season with a standout showing in the AFC Champions League. In the off-season, the Islanders have gone gung-ho in the transfer market, landing some of the biggest names in the league.

On Saturday, head coach Des Buckingham underlined that he was elated by the business Mumbai had done through the summer. Addressing a press conference, the 37-year-old gaffer spoke in detail about how the new foreign signings -- Greg Stewart, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alberto Noguera, and Rostyn Griffiths -- will complement the already-stacked arsenal that the former ISL champions possess.

"I'm very happy with the recruitment we have gone through during the off-season. We have been able to bring the league's best player in Greg Stewart to our team," the Englishman stated.

"Noguera has consistently shown his quality for FC Goa for the past few seasons. Diaz will add to our frontline and complement what we have already. Then Rostyn Griffiths, who I have worked with previously at Melbourne City, will come and give us some defensive stability as well," he added.

Mumbai City have already retained the services of Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall earlier in the year. The duo have been performing at a consistent level at the ISL for a few years now.

Among the new boys, Alberto Noguera has been a consistent driving force in the FC Goa setup for the past couple of years, while Greg Stewart was adjudged the 'Hero of the League' in the ISL last season. Furthermore, Jorge Pereyra Diaz has been an absolute revelation at Kerala Blasters FC, combining brilliantly with Alvaro Vazquez and Adrian Luna in the previous season.

Buckingham reiterated that having players who are already established in the league gives them the ability to settle in better.

"Think it's a wonderful problem to have" - Mumbai City FC gaffer on being spoilt for choices in the goalkeeping position

Throughout almost the entirety of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season, Mohammad Nawaz established himself as the first-choice keeper. The 22-year-old played 17 appearances in the ISL, keeping five cleansheets.

However, in the AFC Champions League, Phurba Lachenpa was deputized between the posts. Although the Sikkim-born looked nervy in the initial games, he impressed heavily with crucial stops in match after match.

Asked by Sportskeeda about the sweet conundrum of having two young goalkeepers competing for the numero uno spot, Des Buckingham replied:

"I think it's a wonderful problem to have. I was fortunate last year to see both Nawaz and Phurba fighting out for the number one spot. Firstly, what I was really pleased with was their working relationship even though they were competing for the same position.

"The way they pushed each other in training was excellent. For two young Indian goalkeepers to be doing that is really great."

Furthermore, the Islanders went out in the summer window to acquire the services of I-League Golden Glove winner Bhaskar Roy. The former Rajasthan United shot-stopper was one of the top players in the previous season owing to his consistency in front of the net.

When asked that with already two top options in Nawaz and Phurba, why Mumbai approached Bhaskar Roy, Des Buckingham said:

"I felt it was still important we had choices so needed another shot-stopper. I could've gone for a younger, more inexperienced keeper because we have got two very good ones. But I wanted to really try and drive further quality so we brought in someone like Bhaskar Roy. I watched his games last season and he obviously won all those awards, which shows the quality that he has."

Currently, Buckingham along with the other staff are already in Dubai, while the players will start arriving on July 24. After an extended camp in the UAE, the Islanders will travel to Kolkata on August 12 and thereafter kick off their Durand Cup campaign. With quality signings, Buckingham will be hoping to help the club return to their glory days.

