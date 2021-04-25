Vignesh Dakshinamurthy pens a contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Indian midfielder Vignesh Dakshinamurthy has penned a four-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC, which will keep him at the club until May 2025. The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions announced it on their social media handles on Saturday.

The 23-year-old played a key role in the defense to help the Islanders win the ISL Shield and ISL Trophy in a single year. The promising young talent has emerged as a full-back under the guidance of head coach Sergio Lobera.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy has made 22 appearances for Mumbai City FC this season and found the net once in the recently-concluded edition of the ISL. He scored his first-ever ISL goal against Hyderabad on the 20th of December in the 38th minute. The Islanders went on to win the match 2-0.

"It's a special feeling committing my next few years to a club that has shown faith" - Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Vignesh will look to continue his fine run in Mumbai City FC's ISL title defense and their 2021/22 AFC Champions League campaign.

While signing his contract extension with the club, the youngster said he is proud to be a part of Mumbai City's historic season and is grateful to the management for showing faith in him.

“It’s a great moment for me and my family. I’ve been at Mumbai City FC for three years now and it’s a special feeling committing my next few years to a club that has shown faith and supported me throughout. I take a lot of pride in the fact that I could be a part of a historic season, winning our first trophies for Mumbai City. The vision of the club, the head coach Sergio Lobera and the determination of our group, despite the tough circumstances we’re currently living in, is the reason why we won and why we are a big family,” Vignesh Dakshinamurthy said.

Advertisement

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy was all praise for the Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera and was glad to have had the chance to hone his skills under his tutelage.

“Like I said before, working with a guiding force like Sergio Lobera has been a gift for me. The coach trusted me and my abilities, sometimes more than I did myself, and that’s why I could give my best. I want to continue to give my best to this club and its fans, and I look forward to sharing more incredible success with the Islanders’ family for a long time to come,” Vignesh Dakshinamurthy added.