Vikram Lakhbir Singh all set to sign for Aizawl FC

Vikram Lakhbir Singh has completed his signing for Aizawl FC. A source close to the development confirmed that the goalkeeper had signed a one-year deal with the club. The Mizoram-based team will announce it soon.

Vikram started his professional football career with Fateh Hyderabad FC. He played three matches for them, keeping two clean sheets.

In 2019, he joined Mumbai City FC. He was part of their reserves squad in the 2019-20 season. Vikram played four matches in the second division I-League for Mumbai City FC II and conceded seven goals. In 2020, he was promoted to the main squad. However, he failed to make a league appearance for them.

Sevens Football @sevensftbl | Mumbai City squad for the 2022 AFC Champions League.



GOALKEEPERS: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.



DEFENDERS: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao.



more ↷ | Mumbai City squad for the 2022 AFC Champions League.GOALKEEPERS: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.DEFENDERS: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao.more ↷ 🚨 | Mumbai City squad for the 2022 AFC Champions League.🔵 GOALKEEPERS: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.🔵 DEFENDERS: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao.more ↷ https://t.co/SB782gqD6n

Vikram is one of the most promising goalkeepers in the country. He is known for his excellent acrobatic skills. The excellent aerial skills possessed by him will be an added advantage for Aizawl FC. But he has to work on his outing to make a bigger impact.

Henry Kisseka completes signing for Aizawl FC

Aizawl FC, led by head coach Stanley Rozario, are preparing well for the next I-League season. Last season, the team finished eighth in the competition.

However, numerous local stars have been recruited to the roster for the upcoming season. Defenders Lalchhawnkima and Zodingliana Ralte are among the newcomers.

Lalsawma's contract was recently extended by the club. He will continue till 2023. Lalchhanhima Sailo, a center-midfielder who formerly played for the Indian Arrows, is another significant addition.

Jon Suante @jon_suante Ugandan forward Henry Kisseka is set to pen a one-year contract with I-League side Aizawl FC Ugandan forward Henry Kisseka is set to pen a one-year contract with I-League side Aizawl FC https://t.co/u8SlSH9NtS

The club has also secured the signing of Henry Kisseka. He has featured for clubs like Gokulam Kerala FC, Mohun Bagan AC, and Mohammedan SC. He has scored 14 goals in 27 matches for Gokulam.

Kisseka scored in the Kolkata Derby as well and also spent some years in Vietnam. His experience in the Southeast Asian country will be an additional boost to the AFC.

Aizawl recently put in a brilliant performance at the Durand Cup. They are also expected to participate in the IFA Shield to strengthen their pre-season preparations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat