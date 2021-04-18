Vincenzo Alberto Annese renews contract with Gokulam Kerala FC

Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese recently signed a one-year contract extension with the club. It will keep him at Gokulam Kerala FC until the 2022 edition of the I-League, the club confirmed on Saturday.

The coach guided the club to the I-League 2020/21 title in a memorable season. He will be in charge of the Malabarians in their upcoming AFC Cup campaign and will lead them in their I-League title defense next season as well.

“I am so excited to be part of the Gokulam family again. We have already set our targets for the next season. We need to repeat our I-League title win and also concentrate on AFC Cup. I am so happy that I can continue my project at Gokulam next year also,” Vincenzo Alberto Annese said after signing the new contract.

Gokulam Kerala FC chairman Mr. Gokulam Gopalan has full faith in Vincenzo Alberto Annese and is confident that he'll continue his fine run in the AFC Cup as well.

“We are glad to extend our head coach’s contract. The club has full confidence that he would be able to continue the winning streak in Asia also. We wish him the best for the next season,” said Gokulam Gopalan, the chairman of Gokulam Kerala FC.

Gokulam Kerala FC made history in I-League 2020/21

The coach implemented an attacking style of play throughout the I-League 2020/21 season. It came in handy for the club and guided them to the title.

Overall, the team scored 31 goals last season — the most by any club in I-League 2020/21. Moreover, the coach's never-say-die attitude was instrumental in helping Gokulam Kerala FC become the first team from Kerala to win the I-League title and even make it to the AFC Cup.

The Malabarians will play in the AFC Cup Group Stage 2022 in the South Asia Group. The fixtures and other details for the league will be announced by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in due course of time.