"Want to clock up as many wins as possible" - Sreenidi Deccan defender Sajid Dhot outlines plans for second phase | I-League 2023-24

Sreenidi Deccan FC will play their first match of the second phase of the I-League when they travel to Vasco da Gama to take on Churchill Brothers at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

One of the key players in their squad is centre-back Sajid Dhot, who has stood like a rock in the heart of their defense.

Dhot's ability to mark his opponents tightly, cramping them for room and pushing them away from the goal at times of pressure is what distinguishes him from his competitors.

Sitting down for a chat with Sportskeeda on Friday, Dhot spoke about what it means to him to be a key part of the Deccan Warriors.

"I have had a good time with the team, that is for sure. Playing well and keeping clean sheets- it boosts my confidence. I aim to give my best in every game for my team. I want to clock up as many wins as possible. We have to focus and keep our concentration for the games that are coming up ahead," said Dhot.

Dhot was also asked about what working under coach Carlos Vaz Pinto means to him. The latter is a veritable tactical genius and has become renowned across India.

"I think that Coach Carlos has a great personality. I have learned a lot on and off the field from him ever since I joined the club. He is a tactical genius, and all of us benefit from his expertise on the sidelines. He offers us a lot of ideas. I really enjoy working under him," he added.

"The second phase of the I-League is always difficult" - Sajid Dhot

Sajid Dhot in action for Sreenidi Deccan this season.

Sreenidi are ranked in the third position of the league table at the moment with 20 points to their name.

Their closest competitors Real Kashmir too have the same number of points and are perched one spot above them.

To win the I-League and eventually earn promotion to the Indian Super League (ISL), the Deccan Warriors have to topple league leaders Mohammedan SC, who have 27 points inside their kitty at the moment.

Dhot, who was signed by Sreenidi ahead of this season, has had stints in the ISL with Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC in the past.

The 26-year-old has enough experience to know that the second phase of the I-League will be a challenging one, and that Sreenidi will have to play out of their skins to go to the top of the table.

"The second phase of the I-League is always difficult, but we have prepared well for this phase of the league. We know that a lot of teams are going to challenge us and push us out of our comfort zones, but we have our own plans and tactics. We have our aims and we will go game by game!" stated Dhot.