"Want to lift trophy in front of our supporters" - Mohammedan SC coach Andrey Chernyshov

Mohammedan Sporting Club secured a win over Shilling Lajong by 2-1 to register their maiden title victory in the I-League on Saturday, April 6. However, the club’s coach Andrey Chernyshov has stated the team would love to lift the silverware in front of their home crowd in Kolkata after their last match of the season.

Alexis Nahuel Gomez and Evgenii Kozlov displayed their brilliance against Shillong to secure a hard-fought 2-1 win for their team. Mohammedan SC is scheduled to play their last game of the campaign against Delhi on April 13, Saturday at Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in Kolkata.

“Right now, all we want to do is to go back to Kolkata and play the last game and lift the trophy in front of our supporters. They deserve it,” Andrey Chernyshov said as quoted by the AIFF website.

“This is a historic moment for the club” - Andrey Chernyshov

Andrey also termed the moment ‘historic’ and credited all the players involved for giving their best throughout the season and achieving the status of champions for the first time in the league’s history.

“This is a historic moment for the club. We have had to fight for this position all season long and now have finally achieved the status of champions,” he added.

Additionally, Andrey conveyed the title win as his best as a coach. He went on to state the support received by the club, which played a crucial role in reaping the rewards.

“My players deserve all the credit. They are the ones who have fought hard every minute of the league. It was not an easy title to win by any stretch of the imagination. I’m thrilled to work with this bunch of boys, and the club have supported us in such a good way. Now we are reaping the rewards of all the hard work. This is the greatest day of my life. I have won other trophies as a player, but this is my best win as a coach,” he stated.

In the points table, Mohammedan Sporting Club has secured an unassailable lead of 52 points with 15 wins, one loss, and seven drawn clashes with a goal difference of 24 in 23 matches. Sreenidi Deccan had to settle for second rank with 45 points in the tally.

Padam Chettri, the club’s goalkeeper, played an important role in the campaign, accumulating eight clean sheets throughout the season.