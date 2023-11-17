WATCH | Des Buckingham bids emotional farewell to Mumbai City FC fans at airport ahead of Oxford United move

After an outstanding tenure at Mumbai City FC, Des Buckingham in a surprise move decided to shift base to take over the managerial duty at his boyhood club Oxford United. The deal between the two clubs was finalized swiftly and in the wee hours of Friday, November 17, the Englishman reached to airport.

Before he left the country, Buckingham was greeted by sorrowful Mumbai City fans at the airport, and a video has emerged of him delivering an emotional farewell message to them.

The 38-year-old tactician, evidently overwhelmed with emotions, said:

"The last 12 hours of my life have been very difficult. Obviously, I'm very happy with things, but it's difficult to leave a country where I arrived two and a half years ago and have been made to feel so welcome."

"Didn't know anybody or too much when I came, but I have been made to feel so welcome, firstly by you guys, secondly from Mumbai, and thirdly from across the country. And for you all to turn up at this time of the night and do what you've done to see me off, I'll never forget this," Des Buckingham added.

Finally, before signing off, the ISL Shield-winning head coach urged the fans to continue supporting the club even in his absence.

"Thank you so much for the support you've given me, thank you so much for the support you've given the team. Please continue to turn up at the stadium and I know you will. I will be supporting from Oxford and hopefully, we'll have some more fans to support Oxford from here," he averred.

Des Buckingham leaves behind an everlasting legacy at Mumbai City FC

After joining the club in October 2021, Des Buckingham didn't transform Mumbai City FC into titleholders overnight. The Islanders finished outside the knockout spots but the club continued to back the young gaffer and he repaid the faith with a historic outing in the following season.

Buckingham led Mumbai to the ISL 2022-23 League Shield glory after going unbeaten for 18 consecutive matches in the league.

The Islanders also created history in the AFC Champions League as they became the first Indian club to win a game in the continental competition, finishing second in their group.

The 38-year-old leaves India with a staggering list of records to his name and as the club’s longest-serving head coach (72 games). Buckingham is also the youngest coach to win an ISL League Shield.