[Watch] Indian fans sport Sunil Chhetri masks to support the football great in his final international game

As the Indian football team's hero Sunil Chhetri played his final international game against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, a lot of fans turned up to support the decorated footballer.

In a viral video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), a set of fans outside the Salt Lake Stadium can be seen sporting Chhetri masks in order to support the legendary Indian footballer in the crucial match.

Furthermore, the attacker received a rousing reception inside the stadium as ‘Chhetri Chhetri’ chants welcomed him and the Indian team during the national anthems. The crowd also came up with a few beautiful tifos in support of Chhetri and the Indian team.

After playing and dominating Kuwait with a 1-0 win in the initial encounter in November 2023, Men In Blue are taking them on in the reverse fixture in a do-or-die clash in the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Sunil Chhetri eyes the perfect finish in his final encounter

Sunil Chhetri would be eagerly hoping to finish off his career on a winning note, helping the team consolidate their position in the standings. Team India is placed in Group A alongside Qatar, Afghanistan, and Kuwait.

Qatar are currently leading the tally with 12 points, confirming the pole position. India are second with four points while Afghanistan and Kuwait are ranked at the third and fourth positions in the standings.

Notably, the top two sides from each group will move to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and secure a direct entry to the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

Sunil Chhetri made his international debut against Pakistan in a friendly game in 2005, helping the Indian team with a goal in the 65th minute and settling for a 1-1 draw.

Chhetri has a plethora of records to his name, including the AIFF Player of the Year title for a record seven times. Remarkably, Chhetri has scored 94 goals, just behind Cristiano Ronaldo (128), Ali Daei (108), and Lionel Messi (106).