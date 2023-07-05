WATCH: Indian players pay tribute to head coach Igor Stimac after winning the 2023 SAFF Championship

India have retained their SAFF Championship crown after winning a thrilling penalty shootout against Kuwait. Igor Stimac’s men showed great determination, coming back from a losing position to score the equalizer. However, even after playing for 120 intense minutes, neither team was able to secure a victory.

Following yet another nail-biting penalty shootout, the Blue Tigers, with the help of their goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, secured a 5-4 victory in the penalty shootout.

After Sandhu's exceptional save to deny Kuwait captain Hajiah, a wave of jubilation swept across the pitch as players and staff rushed onto the pitch to relish the moment.

However, amidst the celebration, head coach Igor Stimac found himself in the stands, as he was serving a suspension for the finals. Stimac's pivotal role in the resurgence of Indian football has been undeniable, and soon he was welcomed into the celebration by the players.

The team made their admiration abundantly clear as they hoisted the Croatian manager high in front of the packed Sree Kanteerava Stadium, expressing their appreciation and gratitude towards him. The heartwarming scenes showcased a sense of unity within the squad and the entire nation.

Igor Stimac watched the game from the stands alongside the AIFF’s members and they relished his presence, with President Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran celebrating with the head coach after the result. Once again, it was a moment of significance showing the unity among everyone involved in the setup.

But the star of the show couldn't be kept away for too long. India’s head coach was the first to proudly raise the trophy in front of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and he clearly enjoyed the moment with the players.

India showcase resilience amid facing obstacles

Resilience is one word that can describe Indian football in recent weeks. Facing formidable opponents like Lebanon and Kuwait, India demonstrated their determination and emerged victorious in challenging situations.

This has been their narrative since the beginning of the year. With an impressive unbeaten streak of 11 games, the Blue Tigers, backed by the whole nation, are steadily progressing to the promised land.

Securing two trophies within a month, especially against tough opponents, signifies significant progress. Moreover, the team's familiarity with Igor Stimac's style of play bodes well for the future challenges ahead.

