India have exhibited a recurring display of fiery aggression on the pitch in the SAFF Championship so far, and the match between India and Kuwait at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium was no exception. Despite an entertaining 1-1 draw, the game was marked by intense emotions and controversial incidents from both teams.

During the opening match against Pakistan, Indian head coach Igor Stimac received a red card for intervening and preventing the Men in Green from taking a quick throw-in. In the subsequent game against Nepal, tensions escalated between players from both sides, leading to heated exchanges involving Nikhil Poojary and Rahul Bheke.

Stimac found himself at the center of attention yet again, receiving two yellow cards for expressing his disagreement with the fourth officials. Nevertheless, the most significant event of the game took place in the closing moments when the referee handed red cards to India’s Rahim Ali and Kuwait’s Hamad Al Qallaf.

After taking a 1-0 lead, the Blue Tigers looked to close the game down by slowing the tempo. In the final minute of regular time, the referee granted Kuwait a free-kick following a high-footed challenge from Sahal Abdul Samad.

Clearly dissatisfied with the situation, Al Qallaf confronted Sahal, forcefully pushing him to the ground. Rahim Ali intervened to defend his teammate, leading to a chaotic exchange involving players from both teams. Ali was eventually taken away from the scene by his teammates.

Watch the clip here:

The referee took his time to come to a decision but eventually sent off both Ali and Al Qallaf in stoppage time due to their violent conduct.

Kuwait certainly capitalized on the shift in momentum. They pinned back India, eventually finding the equalizer through an unexpected own goal from Anwar Ali, who managed to find his own net from an unlikely angle.

Kuwait secure the top spot in Group A as India lose their composure

The game was certainly cagey in the initial stages, but it was India who took control after the first quarter of the game. They were rewarded for their efforts in the stoppage time of the first half, with Sunil Chhetri capitalizing on Kuwait’s poor set-piece defending.

Anirudh Thapa's perfectly placed cross from a corner met an unmarked Chhetri, whose exceptional volley nestled into the back of the net.

The Blue Tigers were in complete control at the start of the second half, but their grip on the game weakened when Igor Stimac was shown a red card with around 20 minutes of regulation time remaining.

Kuwait seemed revitalized by the turn of events and pushed for an equalizer. Following the Rahim Ali and Al Qallaf incident, they eventually managed to find the back of the net in stoppage time, securing the top spot in the group.

Despite a strong performance from India, they will feel disappointed by the outcome. Ultimately, they had to settle for a second-place finish, which can be attributed to their own shortcomings.

The Blue Tigers will once again be without Igor Stiamc for the next game when they face Lebanon in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship.

