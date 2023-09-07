WATCH: Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hasan fumbles the ball into his own net as India take the lead

India, taking on Iraq in the semifinal of the King's Cup in Thailand, have edged ahead in the 51st minute thanks to an own goal from the Iraq goalkeeper Jalal Hasan.

The Blue Tigers initially got on the scoresheet in this game when a stunning strike from East Bengal winger Naorem Mahesh Singh gave them the lead in the 16th minute. Iraq equalised 12 minutes later when Ali Al-Hammadi converted from the spot.

Things seemed to be turning dull into the first half. The Blue Tigers managed to freshen things up and take the lead yet again when full-back Akash Mishra found himself in acres of space while making a run into the final third.

Manvir Singh set Mishra up nicely on the overlap and that was all it took for the former Hyderabad FC defender to drive the ball towards goal. However, his low-cross had no real power. Surprisingly, Iraq's goalkeeper Jalal fumbled with the ball while trying to collect it and ended up pushing it back into his own net.

A group of surprised Iraqi defenders collected around him and offered their commiserations. India, however, were jubilant. Akash Mishra won't bother himself much with who gets the credit for the goal as it helped India take the lead.

Akash Mishra's runs into the final third were very encouraging

Akash Mishra, who moved to Mumbai City FC in the ongoing summer transfer window at the beckoning of manager Des Buckingham, constantly made runs into Iraq's half to create confusion amongst their players.

The former Hyderabad FC player was excellent doing his regular duty as full-back as he kept feeding balls to India's attackers by lobbing or crossing them. His pace was in full view today as was his exquisite passing ability.

He teamed up with former clubmate Nikhil Poojary, with both full-backs rampaging the flanks for India.