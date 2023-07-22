WATCH: Jason Cummings welcomed with roaring reception by Mohun Bagan supporters upon arrival in Kolkata

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been making significant waves in the transfer market, securing numerous high-profile signings. However, their most notable acquisition for the 2023-24 season is undeniably Jason Cummings.

The Australian striker's arrival in Kolkata on Saturday at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport was met with an enthusiastic and roaring reception from the Mariners' devoted supporters, highlighting the immense value they place on their new signing.

The overwhelming support certainly delighted Cummings, as he took the time to sign autographs and pose for pictures with the fans. He also posted a video on his social media accompanied by a caption that read:

“What a reception, 3 AM here. You fans are crazy."

Having arrived from Central Coast Mariners, Cummings played a pivotal role in guiding his former club to victory in the A-League. Additionally, his impressive goal-scoring ability saw him claim the Golden Boot award as he netted an impressive 20 goals. Notably, he etched his name in the history books by scoring a hat-trick during the finals against Melbourne City FC.

Now, stepping into his new journey with Mohun Bagan, Cummings faces huge expectations but will be determined to maintain his form on the Indian football stage.

Sharing his thoughts with the Mohun Bagan media shortly after finalizing his move, he said:

"When I was offered by Mohun Bagan, I started my research on them. In the process, I learnt about the legacy of the club. Moreover, Mohun Bagan won the ISL last season. I am hopeful of adding a few more trophies to the cabinet in the next three years.”

Primed to take on the number nine role, he will face competition from players like Dimitri Petratos and Armando Sadiku. As pre-season training begins, his primary focus will be regaining full fitness ahead of the Durand Cup on August 3.

What will Jason Cummings add to Mohun Bagan Super Giant?

Mohun Bagan SG boast an already star-studded squad, yet the inclusion of Cummings holds significant importance as it improves their goal-scoring potential.

Despite their defensive solidity, the Mariners struggled to replicate their form in front of goal, with only the bottom three teams scoring fewer goals in the ISL. The burden of goal-scoring largely fell on Petratos, who scored 54 percent of the team's goals last season.

Fortunately, these concerns have been effectively addressed with the signing of Cummings. Beyond improving their offensive potential, the Australian striker also brings versatility to the team, as he is capable of operating as either a lone striker or in tandem with Petratos should head coach Juan Ferrando opt to play them together.

Undoubtedly, this move benefits all parties involved, but most importantly, it enhances the supporters' expectations for the upcoming season, given Cummings' caliber.