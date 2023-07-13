WATCH: Nongdamba Naorem astonishingly recreates his mesmerizing goal from 6 years ago

Six years after captivating the Indian football fraternity with a spectacular move, Nongdamba Naorem returns with yet another impressive goal. This time he found the back of the net for Mohun Bagan SG and astonishingly replicated his previous skillful maneuver.

Naorem initially gained prominence for his remarkable ball control, pace, and dribbling skills, which caught everyone's attention during the Under-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 hosted by India.

Following the World Cup, the Punjab-born winger signed for Indian Arrows and competed in the I-League. His raw potential and ability were on the show for his first goal for the club.

Playing against Shillong Lajong FC, Naorem received the ball on the left side, and skillfully wiggled past two opposing players, while also effortlessly evading another defender's challenge near the edge of the box. He then had the composure to place the ball into the back of the net.

Despite experiencing his fair share of setbacks, the 23-year-old recently demonstrated a throwback moment of his earlier days, this time for Mohun Bagan SG in their Calcutta Football League (CFL) clash against Tollygunge Agragami FC.

This time, he received the ball centrally and bypassed three defenders before finding the top corner of the net. The crowd (and the commentator) certainly went into a frenzy after the goal, as the Mariners eventually beat their opponents with a 5-1 scoreline.

What happened to Nongdamba Naorem?

After making a name for himself as a promising talent during the Under-17 World Cup, Nongdamba Naorem has faced several challenges on his journey. Following his participation in the tournament, the youngster joined Indian Arrows in 2017 before moving to Kerala Blasters in 2018.

Initially, Naorem featured for the Blasters' reserve team before going on loan to Mohun Bagan, who were competing in the I-League at the time. It was there that he once again gained prominence, making 16 appearances and scoring two goals under the guidance of Kibu Vicuna, ultimately helping the Kolkata giants secure the I-League title.

However, his return to Kerala Blasters did not go as planned, as he only managed to make three appearances for the team. Consequently, he made a second return to Mohun Bagan, this time in the Indian Super League (ISL), but faced challenges due to recurring injuries.

Naorem made a move to FC Goa but struggled in terms of game time, appearing in only 12 matches across two seasons, before making a third return to Mohun Bagan midway through the previous season.

With a fresh start in mind, Naorem will hope that this goal will open up new opportunities for him as he seeks to make an impact under Juan Ferrando.

Poll : 0 votes