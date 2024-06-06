WATCH: Salt Lake Stadium erupts as Sunil Chhetri takes the field for his final game for India

As the penultimate India vs Kuwait game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers approached, a bittersweet atmosphere enveloped the supporters as Sunil Chhetri bids farewell to the national team. This game against Kuwait was not only a crucial do-or-die clash but also carries added significance and motivation, as it marks the Indian skipper’s final game.

A sold-out crowd in Kolkata was expected, and the deafening roar when Chhetri stepped onto the field for the last time was evident. Supporters across the stands unveiled numerous tifos and banners, thanking Chhetri for his two decades of contributions, while fans wore Chhetri masks to show their support.

The buzzing atmosphere could prove to be a crucial factor if India are to reach the third round of the qualifiers for the first time in their history. Here are a few videos capturing the atmosphere as fans rallied behind the Blue Tigers ahead of the kickoff.

The context of this game is immense, with Kuwait just a point behind India in the standings. It’s a virtual do-or-die clash, as Stimac’s men face Qatar next, and the odds of winning against them are certainly slim. For Kuwait, this clash also serves as a virtual knockout, as a defeat would eliminate their chances of progressing.

Looking back at Sunil Chhetri’s memorable moments for India

Sunil Chhetri has been a constant presence in the Indian team setup over the past two decades, despite numerous changes over the years. Under his leadership, India qualified for consecutive AFC Asian Cup competitions for the first time in their history.

His hat-trick against Tajikistan in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup was pivotal, securing India’s spot in Asia’s elite competition for the first time in 27 years. All three of his goals were spectacular, while the 39-year-old also netted the only goal in the semi-final against Myanmar.

His solo goal against the Kyrgyz Republic in 2017 stands out as well, given the circumstances and timing. India struggled throughout the game, but Chhetri’s stunning second-half strike secured a crucial victory in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers.

Few more memorable moments also include the 4-1 victory over Thailand in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup and his free-kick goal against Afghanistan in the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers. As Kolkata and the entire nation bid farewell to the legend, Chhetri’s illustrious career could be capped off with a win against Kuwait and India advancing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.