[Watch] Sony Norde promises Mohun Bagan fans to come live and do Sten Gun celebration if the club wins ISL 2023-24 title

Former Mohun Bagan winger Sony Norde promised fans of the club to come live on social media and perform his famous Sten Gun celebration if the Kolkata-based football club wins the prestigious Indian Super League 2023-24 title against Mumbai City on Saturday.

Responding to a fan’s question posted on Mohun Bagan 1889’s platform on X (formerly Twitter), the Haitian footballer promised fans to bring out his famous celebration.

“Okay, so you guys are asking for Sten Gun celebration. If we win the league, I will probably come live tomorrow and do the Sten Gun celebration for you. That's my promise,” Sony Norde told his fans on X.

Expand Tweet

Sony Norde played a crucial role for Mohun Bagan in I-League

Sony Norde was part of the Mohun Bagan club in the I-League Division from 2014 to 2018, appearing for the team on 63 instances, scoring 37 goals.

He also played an important role for Mohun Bagan in the I-League 2014-15 season, finding the net on nine occasions and assisting 13 times to help the club win the I-League title.

Unfortunately, Norde had to depart from the club as he terminated his contract with Mohun Bagan in January 2018 after suffering from a long-term injury in the right knee.

The Sten Gun celebration was first inaugurated by Sony Norde. During an I-League Derby match against East Bengal on April 9, 2017, the winger came up with a firing celebration after getting his first Derby goal in a Green and Maroon jersey.

After celebrating his goal with a new gesture, Sony told the media:

"It is just my outpouring of love to my son."

His new celebration caught the spotlight and soon became a sensation across social media platforms.

Defending champions Mohun Bagan will be aiming to clinch their second ISL title when they face Mumbai City FC in the ISL summit clash at Salt Lake Stadium on May 4, Saturday.

After bagging the Durand Cup and ISL League Shield, the Kolkata-based football club would be hoping to secure its third domestic title of the season.