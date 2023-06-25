WATCH | Sunil Chhetri's 91st goal for India downs Nepal in SAFF Championship 2023

The Indian men's national team secured a berth in the SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final with a clinical 2-0 victory against Nepal on Saturday, June 25. Although the scoreline might suggest otherwise, it required a fluid build-up play from the hosts to breach the Gorkhalis' defense deep into the second half.

After scrappy exchanges initially, both sides gained some rhythm in the middle of the park but ultimately went into the break level on terms. Sahal Abdul Samad was thoroughly the creator-in-chief for the Blue Tigers throughout the night but lacked panache in delivering the final ball.

However, in the second half there was more composure in his step and ultimately in the 60th minute the Kerala Blasters midfielder combined with Naorem Mahesh Singh to carve open the opposition. A little one-two on the left flank allowed the East Bengal winger to find some room and deliver an inch-perfect cross.

Who was in the middle to provide to finishing touch? The ever-reliant Sunil Chhetri. The veteran marksman masterfully positioned himself inside the box to outfox his marker and make himself available for the cross. Once the ball arrived, the 38-year-old calmly tucked it home past a diving Kiran Limbu between the posts.

Watch the goal here:

Chhetri's strike on Saturday followed his hattrick against arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament opener and he has now extended his international goal tally to 91. The Blue Tigers will now hope for the talismanic forward to continue his goalscoring spree.

India into the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship 2023 with a match to spare

After Sunil Chhetri broke the deadlock in the 61st minute, India were all over their neighboring rivals. Soon after, Sahal Abdul Samad unlocked the Nepalese defense again and fed the skipper through.

Chhetri wriggled past a couple of defenders to create a shooting angle but his effort was deflected and turned onto the crossbar by Kiran Limbu. Naorem Mahesh Singh was perfectly positioned to tuck home the loose ball into the net.

With the two-goal lead secured, the Blue Tigers brought on some players off the bench and controlled the tempo with great composure. India and Kuwait are now both through into the semi-finals and the final group-stage match will decide the toppers of the group.

Poll : 0 votes