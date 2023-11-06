"We would aim for nothing less than a win" - Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto ahead of clash with Punjab FC

Hyderabad FC travels to New Delhi to take on Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in their sixth match of the ISL season on Tuesday (November 7).

The Nawabs threw away an early lead on Saturday to draw 1-1 against Bengaluru FC at home. Punjab, on the other hand, come into this game on the back of the heartbreak they endured at the Mumbai Football Arena, losing 1-2 to Mumbai City FC after leading for the majority of the game.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game on Monday, head coach Thangboi Singto touched on a variety of issues. The biggest of them is the quick turnaround time, given that they last played on Saturday and now go again on Tuesday.

"It was a good show by the team on Saturday, we were eying all three points but as I mentioned, Bengaluru are always a challenge no matter home or away. The players understand this. The medical team have planned well and hopefully, we will recover nicely and reach Delhi in full strength for the game," said Singto.

He added:

"Punjab are coming to the ISL for the first time but they have still done reasonably well. They have strong character, there were moments where they have looked really good in ISL."

"For us, going forward, we are trying to show what we really are in terms of understanding how to play as a team and also tactically. The new players, both foreigners and Indians have bonded really well but we, being former champions, would aim for nothing less than a win."

Hyderabad tried out a new 3-4-2-1 formation against Bengaluru on Saturday and almost found immediate success. However, in the second half, the Blues seemed to adapt to it nicely.

"(The new formation) worked really well and going forward, we now know that we can change the tactics and the players and we now know that it will work well. As a group, our boys understand tactics well. Conor Nestor (first team coach) is quite detailed about tactics and the players have grasped it."

"When you are on the pitch, the coach doesn't have much say and we are happy with how the players have understood our demands. So, before we go into the short international break we want to end it on a happy, smiling note," said Singto.

Providing an update on the squad, he added:

"We have a full squad available apart from (Laxmikant) Kattimani. All the players are ready to do their job, having a full squad is comparatively easier than having injured players."

"They will be fully ready to play" - Thangboi Singto on the lack of recovery time

Trying new tactics out during the season is not easy, but on Saturday, it appeared as though the Hyderabad players responded well to them and adjusted quickly.

Sure, a few players had to miss out on action for the majority of the game - the most notable of them being Joe Knowles - but overall, they seemed to have bought into it wholeheartedly.

The recovery aspect of the players was touched on again, given that Hyderabad barely gets two days off between games, one of which has to be spent on travel.

"The players know what they need to do whether it's on the field, off the field, in the off-season or during the season. They have recovered well now, slept well, and eaten well, so tomorrow they will be fully ready to play. Given that it is the 10th season of ISL, they pretty much know how everything runs and how to recover during the given time," said Singto.

On a rather eerie note, the press conference ended on the poor Air Quality Index rating that New Delhi has received.

"Well, pollution is common in our country but when the players enter the field with a competitive mindset, with the togetherness to give the best for Hyderabad, it should be nothing to worry about," said the Hyderabad FC coach.