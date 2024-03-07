Hyderabad FC's center-forward Joseph Sunny, who missed their previous game against NorthEast United owing to a calf injury, is fit and ready to come back against Chennaiyin FC in their next game.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Joseph gave an update about his recovery while mentioning that he was extremely happy for Makan Chothe, who played as the false nine in his absence and scored Hyderabad's first home goal since November 2023.

"I have recovered from my injury. I am fit to play against Chennaiyin FC. For me, I don't think we fight much for positions in our team. We only fight for points. I am very happy for him (Makan Chothe), similarly if I score, he will also be happy for me," said Joseph.

"We are aiming only for the three points, nothing less than that will work. We were working hard from the Super Cup itself to win games - be it off the pitch or on it. Last game, we got that one point, and hopefully, we can pick up all three points against Chennaiyin," he added.

Joseph Sunny jostling for the ball with former Nawab Nikhil Poojary against Bengaluru FC. [Hyd FC]

Joseph Sunny, who was promoted from the Reserves after the infamous exodus of all senior Hyderabad players in the winter transfer window, has lived up to the job coach Thangboi Singto has set for him.

Although he is yet to score his first goal wearing Yellow and Black, one can sense that the Kerala-born youngster is inching closer to getting there and holding his arms aloft in glory.

When asked how his link-up play with the rest of his teammates has been, the 20-year-old said that it was quite good and that it was growing every day with more training sessions.

"It (the link-up play) is quite good. Off the pitch, we talk a lot and communicate with each other. They are much more experienced than me. They understand what I want to do, and if I make runs, they feed me balls and push me to do my best. For every game, we are trying our best to pick up all three points," said Joseph.

"We are all happy for each other in the dressing room, and that is what makes us tick. Chothe played that game since I had an injury and it was a good day for him. Now, it is up to me; I have to improve and show what I can do. I will try my level best to do well," he signed off.