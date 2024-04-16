"We have the best fans in the league" - Jason Cummings and Dimitri Petratos give flowers to Mohun Bagan SG supporters after ISL 2023-24 Shield win 

A sold-out stadium, to be exact a turnout of 61,117, on a Monday evening (April 15) isn't a regular sight in part of the world, let alone in India for a sport that's miles behind in terms of popularity. But Mohun Bagan SG fans are a bit of an anomaly; Bengal is a bit of an anomaly.

On Monday, as the Mariners took the pitch to initiate a Shield-deciding date with Mumbai City, the deafening silence at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan reverberated even through the television sets.

The roars grew exponentially higher from the home fans after Liston Colaco sent them ahead in the 28th minute through an incredible strike. It all crescendoed as Jason Cummings' 80th-minute goal cemented Mohun Bagan's hold on the League Shield.

After the final whistle, the celebrations were euphoric and the ecstasy of the fans bounced off the players as all of them left the dressing room with an ear-to-ear smile.

Jason Cummings, while talking to the journalists after the match, was quick to give flowers to their incredible supporters.

"It was a massive crowd and they helped us on the pitch. We have the best fans in the league and to win the Shield in front of them was special. I'll remember this moment forever," the Australian forward said.

Dimitri Petratos, who was rightfully adjudged as the player of the match, shared similar emotions. The man who provided two crucial assists on the night went on to dedicate the victory to the fans.

"This victory is for the fans, it's because of them we created history today. It was incredible. There were times we couldn't hear each other on the pitch. But it was perfect," he said to the journalists.

Liston Colaco hails his strike against Mumbai City FC in the ISL 2023-24 Shield decider as his "best goal"

Liston Colaco is no stranger to scoring some absolute banging goals, be it his freekick against Bengaluru FC or the monumental knuckle-ball strike against FC Goa in the 2021-22 season.

But despite the quality of those efforts, the 25-year-old winger believes his strike that eventually helped Mohun Bagan SG seal the ISL 2023-24 League Shield is the best goal of his career.

"I have scored a few good goals but to win something with it is always important. So I think this is my best goal in the ISL," Colaco said while interacting with the journalists.

But with the knockout phases ahead, Colaco will have to extend his goal-scoring form to help the Mariners claim the unprecedented double in the Indian Super League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback