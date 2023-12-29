"We have a clear vision of how to get back into the top ten in Asia" - Igor Stimac

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac is happy with his side's progress so far and their vision to become one of the top footballing nations in Asia.

The Croat said to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar LOC:

"Considering the setback we faced due to the pandemic for nearly two years, we have made amazing progress in our football philosophy. We have fulfilled our goals of qualifying for the Asian Cup in style and also winning various preparatory tournaments. We have a clear vision of how to get back into the top ten in Asia."

When asked about the challenges his side is expected to overcome in the group stage of the tournament, Igor Stimac said:

"Our group is challenging. Australia are one of the favourites; Uzbekistan is one of the best teams from the second pot; and Syria has a strong physical side. All teams have different football styles, but all three are technically and physically stronger than us."

India has been placed alongside the 2015 champion and 2011 runner-up Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group B.

"I am sure our fans will turn out in huge numbers to support the Blue Tigers" - Igor Stimac

There is no dearth of support for the Indian team regardless of the tournament or the venue. Acknowledging the passionate fans and their strong support, Igor Stimac said:

"I just want our boys to believe in themselves and to enjoy the game. This will be an opportunity to gain more experience at Qatar’s beautiful World Cup stadiums. I am sure our fans will turn out in huge numbers to support the Blue Tigers and help them to reach the needed level of confidence"

He might be 39 years old, but a lot depends on India's talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri. Speaking about the impact that Chhetri has created in Indian Football, Igor Stimac added:

"Chhetri is unbelievable. It’s really important for our younger players to have such an inspirational figure as a captain. I hope Team India can make the nation proud by playing to the best of our abilities"

The 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup is all set to kick off on January 12 next year in Qatar. The expanded tournament will comprise 24 teams fighting it out for continental glory.

A total of nine venues spread across five cities will be hosting the matches, with the tournament opener and final slated to be held in Lusail Stadium. The venue also hosted the pulsating 2022 FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina last December, which the latter won on penalties.

Sunil Chhetri's side finished at the bottom of Group A last time. Indian fans will be expecting a much better performance from their team in the upcoming edition of the tournament after having a memorable 2023. Under Igor Stimac, the resurgence of Blue Tigers has been tremendous and the fans will be hoping that the same replicates in Qatar as well.